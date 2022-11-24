Town of Rose Hill appoints interim town administrator

ROSE HILL — Members of the Rose Hill Board of Commissioners held a brief meeting for the month of November, during which the Board moved to approve the appointment of Ralph Clark as the interim town administrator, finance officer, and planning administrator.

By law, each local government and public authority shall, at all times, have a finance officer appointed by the local government, public authority, or designated official to hold office at the pleasure of the appointing board or official. Clark was appointed to serve after the resignation of former Town Administrator John Bauer, whose last day of employment with the town was Nov. 11. Clark’s first day was Nov. 16.

Among other topics addressed by the board was a poorly maintained vacant commercial property located at 605 N. Sycamore Street in Rose Hill which is considered a blighted property. The Board decided to table the discussion until the December meeting.

The Board then went over the different department reports and addressed a budget ordinance amendment from the general fund for vehicle repairs. This amendment was for damage sustained to a 2017 Dodge Charger when a Police Department employee hit an animal. The estimated damage on the vehicle was $2,976.85. A check was received from the insurance company in the amount of $2,476.85 for the repairs.

Angela Savage Smith was recognized for completing the Clerks Certification Institute.

After comments from the Mayor and the Board, the November meeting adjourned.