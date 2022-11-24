ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenansville, NC

JSCC Faculty Spotlight: Casey Brown

By Contributed James Sprunt Community College
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ID1dv_0jM4j5Ra00

KENANSVILLE — Casey Brown has worked within the welding field for over 35 years. Throughout his career he was required to test for over 15 certifications before working with different types of metal. These certifications came from large companies such as Berg, Foster Wheeler, Combustion Engineering, Mundy Company, Southern Industrial, and many others. James Sprunt Community College is pleased that Brown recently achieved a certification from the American Welding Society (AWS). The certification is an example of his commitment to continuous quality improvement.

Brown has been a staple faculty member of the JSCC community for 14 years. Currently, he is JSCC’s nighttime Welding Instructor. For more information on his courses, email cbrown@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6304.

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

