JSCC Faculty Spotlight: Casey Brown

KENANSVILLE — Casey Brown has worked within the welding field for over 35 years. Throughout his career he was required to test for over 15 certifications before working with different types of metal. These certifications came from large companies such as Berg, Foster Wheeler, Combustion Engineering, Mundy Company, Southern Industrial, and many others. James Sprunt Community College is pleased that Brown recently achieved a certification from the American Welding Society (AWS). The certification is an example of his commitment to continuous quality improvement.

Brown has been a staple faculty member of the JSCC community for 14 years. Currently, he is JSCC’s nighttime Welding Instructor. For more information on his courses, email cbrown@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6304.