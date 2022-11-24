Rain clouds have moved into Metro Detroit overnight and this morning, bringing some much needed rainfall into our forecast. If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern 1/3rd of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall, so if you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO