Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Hudson’s holiday exhibit sparks Christmas nostalgia
When you enter the Hudson’s holiday exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum, you’re greeted by a large photo of Mr. John Williams. From 1914 till 1959, Mr. Williams worked as a doorman, greeting shoppers and visitors, so it’s only fitting his photo greets you in the exhibit, and that’s just the beginning of what you’ll see there.
Metallica to play 2 shows at Ford Field in Detroit on M72 World Tour
DETROIT – Metallica is stopping in Detroit to play two shows in November of next year while on their M72 World Tour. Metallica will play at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023. Presale tickets for both dates go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 30), click here to purchase tickets.
Clawson’s Weiss Distilling Co. transforms into ‘grown-up winter wonderland’ for the season
CLAWSON, Mich. – It’s dark, yet fresh. Elegant, yet whimsical. Elaborate, yet effortless. Weiss Distilling Co. has done it again. Following a spooky and sultry Halloween-inspired makeover for its “Halloweiss Takeover,” the freshman tasting room in Downtown Clawson has once again transformed its decor and menu, this time to celebrate the winter season. As of Friday, Nov. 25, the speakeasy-style bar has temporarily rebranded itself as a “grown-up winter wonderland,” offering cool new cocktails in a unique, wintry setting.
Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years
FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s. “I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it...
Detroit Opera announces new music director for 2022 - 2026 season
DETROIT – The Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be the new music director for the rest of 2022 through 2026. According to a press release, Kalb made his Detroit Opera conducting debut in the 2017–2018 season. Detroit Opera stated that Kalb is the second music...
Eastern Michigan University amps up partnership with global esports organization
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is expanding its partnership with global esports gaming organization Gen.G to include more on-campus events and project-based internships. University officials said that students can anticipate more student-driven events and that student-athletes will receive more support from both EMU and Gen.G for competitions and...
Morning 4: Over 10K sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning hazard -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard. Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups...
Tracking another round of rain before cold front crosses through Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about-face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Once the last of the scattered raindrops and...
Morning 4: Michigan, Ohio governors place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager...
Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO
ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
Rain moves through Metro Detroit: Here’s how long expected showers will be in the area
Rain clouds have moved into Metro Detroit overnight and this morning, bringing some much needed rainfall into our forecast. If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern 1/3rd of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall, so if you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the two governors agreed to a friendly bet. This year, Gov. Whitmer...
Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000. When the team returned to...
United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge will return in January
ANN ARBOR – Spend 21 days in January learning about bias, privilege and prejudice with the 2023 edition of United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, challenge participants can listen, read, watch and act on prompts relating to themes including authentic self-care, white supremacy, voter suppression and honoring Michigan’s First People.
Why Michigan is already in the College Football Playoff, no matter what happens in Big Ten title
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan will be returning to the College Football Playoff next month, no matter what happens against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The game is still important. Not only do the Wolverines want to win a second-straight Big Ten title, they also want to win 13 games for the first time in program history and position themselves for success in a semifinal game.
University of Michigan reports 16 startups, 433 new inventions
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan generated 16 new startup companies and 433 new inventions during fiscal year 2021-22, which ended June 30, according to a new report. U-M’s Innovation Partnerships reported the new activity, which ranges from internet interfaces designed for the visually impaired to genetic data accessibility.
Michigan football fans excited for showdown with Ohio State in undefeated matchup
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One year ago, the Michigan Wolverines made magic with a blowout win against their biggest rival, Ohio State. But this time, the stakes are higher, and the challenge is even greater because they will have to do something they haven’t done since 2000, which is beat the Buckeyes in Columbus.
Want to become a psychologist? New scholarship at UDM could be great resource
University of Detroit Mercy’s College of Liberal Arts & Education will announce a new scholarship Dec. 8 that provides significant financial support for graduate students enrolled in the Clinical Psychology Master’s Program beginning in the fall of 2023. The Detroit Mercy Ignite Scholarship for Clinical Psychology master’s degree...
Michigan football dominates Ohio State in second half to polish off undefeated regular season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football dominated Ohio State in the second half Saturday in Columbus to polish off a perfect 12-0 regular season. The Wolverines and Buckeyes both came into the matchup 11-0 and ranked among the top three teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. Then, a year after breaking its losing streak against Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title, Michigan went on the road and got its first win in Columbus since 2000.
