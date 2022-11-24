ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Sur La Table’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Live With Great Savings On Favorite Brands

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether gifting or keeping, scooping high-quality items on sale is always a win, especially when some of us (raises hand) like nicer things than our budget supports. So, we’re sharing some of the best deals and offers on sale for Cyber Monday at chef favorite, Sur La Table.In cookware, this enameled cast iron set is just $130 (marked down from $600) and is especially useful with a 10” skillet and Dutch ovens in two sizes. Another steal is Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set,...
CNET

Save up to 33% With These Jackery Deals on Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels

Whether you're a camper who needs some electricity out in the woods or you want access in case of a blackout, this Black Friday may be the time to grab a portable power station or solar generator. Jackery, the portable power products company, offers a range of discounts -- up to 33% off -- from today through Cyber Monday.
Field & Stream

The Best Deals at the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday Sale 2022 You Can Still Get

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. With big shopping holidays like Black Friday, it’s always the big retailers that have the best gear. For outdoor gear, it’s no different. If you’re looking for good deals on great equipment—like trail cameras, tents, and more—the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday sale is a must shop.
Digital Trends

This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday

Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
knowtechie.com

Cyber Monday deal gets you a Lepow portable monitor for $110

Portable monitors are great for anyone who works with a multi-display setup. They’re easy to carry around and simple to set up, making them a necessity for anyone working on the move. And if you plan on buying one, Lepow is running a limited-time Cyber Monday sale on one...
CNET

Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product

Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
knowtechie.com

These digital picture frames are down to their lowest prices yet

With the holiday shopping season knocking on our door, it’s time to start crossing some names off your holiday shopping list. And if you need some gift ideas, digital picture frames are a sure bet. And if you’re looking to add one to the shopping cart, Benibela has a...
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
NBC News

The MyQ Smart Garage Control is on sale for only $17 this Black Friday

From home items to beauty finds and tech items, there are tons of good deals to be had during Black Friday. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. With so many deals available, it’s a great time to consider buying items that can help you turn your house into a smart home.
CNET

Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
Digital Trends

Latest iPad just got its first proper discount for Black Friday

Tablets have made quite a big comeback in the past few years, and Apple has been leading the charge in making them more powerful and versatile. The latest Apple iPad is undoubtedly on that bandwagon, and luckily there are a few great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of, such as this one from Amazon discounting the 10th Gen down to $426 from $450. While it’s not a significant discount, it is the first one we’ve seen for the 10th gen, so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you’ve wanted one!
Android Headlines

Polk Audio Signa soundbars are up to 40% off for Black Friday

Polk Audio has discounted three of its Signa soundbars for Black Friday. The discounts range from 18% to 40%, and you can really save us quite a bit of cash if you decide to get one of these. Polk Audio Signa S2 – $149 (reg. $249) Polk Audio Signa...
Field & Stream

Walker’s Razor Ear Muffs Are 50% Off for Black Friday Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Compact and rugged electronic ear protection for barely more than $30—that’s enough to sell these bad boys just right there. But if you need another reason to love this Black Friday deal on Walker’s Razor Slim Electronic Ear Muffs, they’ve got an equally impressive specs list.

