Anaheim, CA

topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022: Day Two

On Sunday, November 6th the annual Punk in the Park Fest invaded Oak Canyon Park for the second day of beer, music and moshing. The fest provided another day of free beer tasting of more than 100 beers from dozens of differing breweries. Los Angeles based band, The Vulturas kicked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Save Ferris turned House of Blues into a skanking, moshing, and hopping zone

On November 18, 2022, Orange County welcomed back their very own Save Ferris to the House of Blues in Anaheim, and it was a glorious night! Charged up by the awesome opening acts The Inciters and La Probeska (OMG I cannot wait to see them again live and cover one of their shows someday!), the crowd was primed and ready for some timeless ska music and to dance, sing, and get a little rowdy. A little foreshadowing, Save Ferris brought it, and we sang until our voices gave out and we danced our asses off!
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Irvine, CA

Irvine is a beautiful city in the heart of Orange County in California. James Irvine founded the city officially formed in 1971; it started as a cluster of lands made for sheep ranching in 1878. Irvine is known today as one of the country's biggest master-planned communities. It is also...
IRVINE, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Unchastened: Disney Buys Anaheim Elections AGAIN.

At the last Council meeting, I congratulated Trevor O’Neil and Gloria Ma’ae for making it possible this year for Disney – ONCE AGAIN – to buy Anaheim’s Council Elections – which Trevor and Gloria accomplished by defeating Dr. Jose Moreno’s Campaign Finance Reform ordinance on July 12. (And once again, I must thank Councilmen Steve Faessel and Avelino Valencia for supporting that ordinance, hall passes or not. It seemed like they both believed in it.)
ANAHEIM, CA
discovering-la.com

Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel

Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
CULVER CITY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night

The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
redlandscommunitynews.com

Fond memories of growing up in Redlands in the 1960s

Actor Vaughn Armstrong was born in Sonora, California. At age 3, he, his brother and their parents lived in a tent by the river. His dad was breaking rocks for a living, working on a dam project in Nevada. “My first cooking instruction was my dad saying, ‘come on let’s...
REDLANDS, CA

