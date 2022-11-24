Read full article on original website
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
wach.com
Low turnout at stores around Columbia for Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks a special holiday for local store owners. It's Small Business Saturday. This weekend marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. It's a day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where local shoppers can give back to small business owners. According to some owners, keeping business alive is not easy.
wach.com
Shandon Neighborhood resumes longstanding 'Turkey Trot & Burn 5K ' after years of delay
COLUMBIA, SC — As thousands went out to chase Black Friday deals early this morning, hundreds in one community in the Midlands chose to run for a cause, renewing old traditions in a bigger way. “Just work for what you want you got to have goals," says Anthony Gibson.
live5news.com
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a body was recovered Saturday night while searching for a man who drove into the Ashley River. Officers responded around 4 a.m. Friday after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door. Once...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
wach.com
One killed in motorcycle crash in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cayce. The City of Cayce Police Department responded to a crash around 8:03 p.m., on Saturday, November 26. Officials said the collision was between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road. the vehicle was...
coladaily.com
Columbia police officer recovering after being assaulted on Thanksgiving
A uniformed Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer is recovering after being randomly assaulted by a 27-year-old suspect in the middle of traffic on Devine St. Thursday morning. According to CPD, the officer was headed to an off-duty security assignment around 11 a.m. The man, identified as Stanley J. Howell, was...
WYFF4.com
Cluster of Legionnaires’ disease discovered in Darlington County, South Carolina
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says to date, 13 people have been identified as part of this cluster. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of...
Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault, bond set for suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of assaulting a police officer during Thanksgiving traffic was granted bond Friday. Stanley Jamal Howell was granted a $50,000 surety bond. Howell is charged with littering, public disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest. According to the Columbia Police Department,...
WIS-TV
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child. Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.
