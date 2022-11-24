ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
WJBF

Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old. Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside. The child, Aspen Jeter was not there. If you […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Low turnout at stores around Columbia for Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks a special holiday for local store owners. It's Small Business Saturday. This weekend marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. It's a day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where local shoppers can give back to small business owners. According to some owners, keeping business alive is not easy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One killed in motorcycle crash in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cayce. The City of Cayce Police Department responded to a crash around 8:03 p.m., on Saturday, November 26. Officials said the collision was between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road. the vehicle was...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia police officer recovering after being assaulted on Thanksgiving

A uniformed Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer is recovering after being randomly assaulted by a 27-year-old suspect in the middle of traffic on Devine St. Thursday morning. According to CPD, the officer was headed to an off-duty security assignment around 11 a.m. The man, identified as Stanley J. Howell, was...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child. Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

