dexerto.com
Best Warzone 2.0 AR class loadouts: Attachments, setup, Perks
Warzone 2 has plenty of great AR options, but a few stand out from the rest. Here, we rank every AR in the battle royale as of November 23. ARs always held a place in the first Warzone’s meta, and the same can be said about Warzone 2. Content creators are doing their due diligence and thoroughly crunching advanced analytics for each weapon, but we still have a long way to go in establishing a clear meta.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
ComicBook
The Witcher Remake Making Massive Change From Original Game
CD Projekt's upcoming remake of The Witcher is going to feature a major departure compared to the original game that launched back in 2007. Within the past month, CD Projekt confirmed that The Witcher Remake was in development at studio Fool's Theory under the codename "Canis Majoris." And while there still aren't details that have been shared in relation to this upcoming title, we now know that the new version of this classic RPG will differ quite a bit in one prominent manner.
ComicBook
Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Is Shipping Now
Hasbro dropped a huge wave of new The Black Series and Vintage Collection collectibles in celebration of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022. One of the highlights was The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber, which is based on the elegant weapon featured in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. It launched with an eye-popping price tag of $278.99, but, amazingly enough, you can score a 5% discount ($264.99) on the pre-order here on Amazon at the time of writing. It was originally slated to arrive on January 1st 2023, but began shipping on November 26th on Amazon, so you can have it in time for the holidays.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo With New Season 6 Poster
My Hero Academia's sixth season had a major showcase for Katsuki Bakugo in the newest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the explosive young hero! Things might have gotten off to a solid start for the heroes this season as they had the first strike against the Paranormal Liberation Front bases, but it quickly got much worse as the villains revealed they had a lot more secrets and powers at their disposal than the heroes might have been ready for. Bakugo's been feeling the worst about it as he realizes how much more he needs to grow.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Some of the Best Games Ever $1 Each
A few of the most popular games on Steam are on sale for $0.99 apiece, courtesy of the new Steam Autumn Sale. And all three games in question are from Valve itself, the company behind Steam and the company that has delivered some all-time classics over the years. While Valve doesn't make as many games as it used to, many of the games it made during yesteryear are still played to this day and continue to inspire new releases. And that's because they are of the highest quality.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Update Adds Iconic DC Villain
A new update that is soon slated to come to Gotham Knights will add an iconic villain from DC Comics. As it currently stands, Gotham Knights already features a vast number of baddies from the Batman universe. Characters like Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls all play a pretty large part in the storyline of Gotham Knights. And while this new villain that will be added to the game often isn't directly associated with Batman, they should make for a very fun inclusion.
ComicBook
Xbox Making Long-Awaited Upgrade to Series X Consoles
Microsoft is making a long-awaited upgrade to both Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Series S, though it remains to be seen if it will nail the execution. Word of the upgrade comes straight from Microsoft via Xbox Wire. As it notes, more customization is coming to backgrounds and home screens, with some of the changes and improvements being rolled out to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users this week. According to Microsoft, these "users will be receiving different layouts of the experience."
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Promo Art Reveals First Look at Maximals in Beast Mode
Originally scheduled to be released this summer, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was pushed to 2023, giving fans an even longer time to wait for the next entry in the franchise. As the title implies, the new movie in the live-action franchise will bring in some fan-favorite Transformers, specifically characters from the Beast Wars spin-off. Some previous photos from the set of the movie showed off the cars that would appear in the sequel but now a first look at some of the Maximals (the animal equivalent of the Autobots) prior to their robot transformations. Check them out for yourself below!
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased by Ed Boon
Ed Boon is the co-creator and acting creative director of Mortal Kombat, and he's known to tease fans on Twitter. The latest tease involves the next installment in the series, tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12. Over on Twitter, Boon was recently asked why the recent games don't have many 3D-era characters. And this is a good question. Many assume it's because they are far less popular than their 2D-era counterparts, but this may not be necessarily true.
