Services for Mr. Asa Dalton Hardison of Monticello are 2:00pm Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church in Monticello with visitation from 12:00 until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Church Cemetery. Mr. Asa Dalton Hardison, 73, passed away November 17, 2022. He was born November 25, 1948, to the late James Hardison and Annie Lee Barber Hardison. He served his country in the United States Army, 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hardison was a Senior Vice President for Georgia Pacific. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and playing golf and tennis. Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Ruth G. Hardison. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Casey Pevey and husband, Jason and their children, Sydney Ruth Pevey and Abbey Lee Pevey; and Jamie Nicole Hardison; sisters, Frances Hardison, Lilian Dunlow, Jeanette Griffin, Sue Leggett: and brother, James Cecil Hardison. He is also survived by other family members and friends. He will be dearly missed by all that loved him.