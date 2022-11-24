ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyberg – Former MLB draftee, turned musician tells his story

By Ann Nyberg
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Xavier High grad, Joey Wit, who was drafted by the Houston Astros joined News 8 for an interview to chat about his experience pivoting from professional baseball to music Wednesday night.

Check out Joey’s webpage to learn about his music and his band Joey Wit & the Definition, here.

Watch the full interview to learn more!

