WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for some big temperature swings in the week ahead, with most of Kansas remaining dry. It will be a breezy, mostly cloudy and chilly day across Kansas in the wake of the weather system that spread beneficial rains across central and eastern Kansas on Saturday. Rainfall amounts from 0.10-0.75″ were common with far eastern Kansas picking up heavier amounts ranging from 1-2″ of rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 40s to near 50, with gusty north winds through early afternoon relaxing by late day.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO