FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-chain stores in Wichita area gear up for Small Business Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year rolls on with the focus on smaller, non-chain stores and shops. In a recent Bankrate survey, nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to be out for Small Business Saturday.
Thanksgiving weekend travel in the ICT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Travelers from all over the country visited the Sunflower State this holiday weekend to spend quality time with their loved ones. “It was great to get away from the Pacific northwest for a little bit,” Anthony Lewis, from Seattle, Washington said. “It was great,” said...
Mild Monday temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cold but otherwise quiet start to our Monday. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 20s will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The wind is back today, and it will grow...
One dead in Kellogg crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead in a crash near westbound Kellogg at I-135. The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday evening. We have a crew on the scene gathering more details. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue into the night, then dry and chilly weather is on the way Sunday. Areas of rain will continue tonight from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible before the rain ends late overnight.
Brief warm up Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way Monday before colder weather returns midweek. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. South winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.
Christmas tree farms open for season, drought impacting industry
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - As the holiday season kicks off, the extended drought is impacting a celebration staple. The day after Thanksgiving in Maize, Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm opened its doors for guests eager to start setting up their holiday décor. “Opening day is always a lot of...
Chilly, rainy Saturday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a soggy afternoon across Central and Eastern Kansas. This weather system will be fast moving and not cold enough for snow- just a chilly rain through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will generally range fro 0.10-0.75″ with locally heavier amounts, especially east of the Flint Hills. The rain should begin in south-central Kansas after the Noon hour and heaviest between 5pm and 10pm, before diminishing after midnight.
WPD announces annual toy drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters. On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
3 killed in Marion County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Friday afternoon crash in Marion County. The two-vehicle crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. at the U-56 and K-256 junction. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash involved a minivan and a passenger car, a 2003 Dodge...
Breezy, dry and chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for some big temperature swings in the week ahead, with most of Kansas remaining dry. It will be a breezy, mostly cloudy and chilly day across Kansas in the wake of the weather system that spread beneficial rains across central and eastern Kansas on Saturday. Rainfall amounts from 0.10-0.75″ were common with far eastern Kansas picking up heavier amounts ranging from 1-2″ of rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 40s to near 50, with gusty north winds through early afternoon relaxing by late day.
Teen dies after ATV crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old died Saturday night in an ATV crash. Just after 11 p.m., KHP said Seth Mader was found after driving an ATV on 170th Street about two miles southeast of Marion. Officials said he failed to navigate a curve...
Wichita police investigate 2 deadly fentanyl overdoses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two fentanyl overdose deaths that happened Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to an overdose call around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington. They arrived to find the bodies of 20-year-old Stevie Metts (a woman) and a 35-year-old man, both of Wichita, in an unhoused encampment. Both were unresponsive and unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital in grave condition, police said.
