Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald N. Harper

Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

R. David Goode

R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William C. Kuryla

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

3 Weston residents killed in crash

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Alan Lee Holbert

Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
FLEMING, OH
WTAP

Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The call came in around 5:10 p.m. for a multi vehicle car crash on I-77. The crash happened at mile marker 184 northbound between two vehicles. Both lanes of traffic are now cleared and no one involved in the crash were transported to the hospital. Wood...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thomas G. Amos

Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Harold Jackson Nay

Harold Jackson Nay, 89, of Davisville, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Born on March 27, 1933, in Palestine, WV, Jack was the eighth of twelve children born to Grover and Bernice Nay. He was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Nay. Survivors...
DAVISVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard Leroy Carpenter

Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, went to his heavenly home Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John – deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler and Bernard Eugene of Belpre. Seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
BELPRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
ELKVIEW, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff

PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fort Frye falls in Ohio state semi to Kirtland, 41-6

CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
KIRTLAND, OH

