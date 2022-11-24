Katie Forehand Nixon, 94, of 410 Tynch Town Road, died Monday, November 14, 2022 in Edenton Primetime Assisted Living. Mrs. Nixon was born in Chowan County on August 26, 1928, and was one of eight children born to the late Fate and Annie Nora McClenney Forehand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George Edward Nixon, Sr.; sisters, Louise Lane Boone, Marie Owens Anderson and Margaret Cansler; brothers, Ray, Joe, and Lloyd Forehand; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Nixon. Katie met George Nixon in the early 1940's, both proclaiming "love at first sight". Cowpen Neck Road became a familiar destination for George as he courted the love of his life. Both Chowan County natives, the two began planning their life together, but the plans were put on hold when George received his draft notice in 1944 from the United States Navy. Returning from World War II, they were married on April 17, 1946. The two began farming and fishing in Rocky Hock. It was hard work, but a good life and they spoke often of these happy years. After the first two children, Terry and George, Jr. were born, the family moved to Gates County to continue farming. There, their third son, Kermit was born. In 1963, the growing family moved back to Chowan County, renovating the home where George was born. The addition of their fourth child and only daughter, Sherri, completed the family. George worked at both Chowan Hospital and Fisher Nut Company, however his love of woodworking eventually blossomed into Nixon Woodshop, a business he and Katie owned and operated for over 25 years. They spent many hours producing beautiful outdoor furniture that can be found on front porches all over the Eastern United States. All the while, Katie worked as a sales representative for Stanley Home Products for over 30 years. Surviving are four children, daughter, Sherri Armstrong (husband, Danny) of Hertford, and sons, Terry Nixon (wife, Carolyn), George Nixon, Jr., and Kermit Nixon (wife, Kristi), all of Edenton; and her brother, Roy Forehand (wife, Ann) of Edenton. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Kristi Nixon, Eric Nixon (wife, Sharon), Kasey Harward (husband, Josh), Kanon Nixon, Ian Armstrong (wife, Megan), Daniel Armstrong, and Olivia Bateman; 11 great-grandchildren, Hannah Parsons, Miley Nixon, Aiden Nixon, Johnathon Wilson (wife, Kendra), Austin, Landon, and Sydney Harward, Bentley Suis, Maxton Armstrong, Julian Harrell, and Nova Bateman; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Parker Wilson. Funeral services were held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. The burial followed in the Nixon Family Cemetery. Friends joined the family Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other times at the Nixon family home place, 410 Tynch Town Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Nixon Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Kermit Nixon, 410 Tynch Town Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.