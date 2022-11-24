ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Katie Forehand Nixon

Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VddOS_0jM4hgtW00

Katie Forehand Nixon, 94, of 410 Tynch Town Road, died Monday, November 14, 2022 in Edenton Primetime Assisted Living. Mrs. Nixon was born in Chowan County on August 26, 1928, and was one of eight children born to the late Fate and Annie Nora McClenney Forehand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George Edward Nixon, Sr.; sisters, Louise Lane Boone, Marie Owens Anderson and Margaret Cansler; brothers, Ray, Joe, and Lloyd Forehand; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Nixon. Katie met George Nixon in the early 1940's, both proclaiming "love at first sight". Cowpen Neck Road became a familiar destination for George as he courted the love of his life. Both Chowan County natives, the two began planning their life together, but the plans were put on hold when George received his draft notice in 1944 from the United States Navy. Returning from World War II, they were married on April 17, 1946. The two began farming and fishing in Rocky Hock. It was hard work, but a good life and they spoke often of these happy years. After the first two children, Terry and George, Jr. were born, the family moved to Gates County to continue farming. There, their third son, Kermit was born. In 1963, the growing family moved back to Chowan County, renovating the home where George was born. The addition of their fourth child and only daughter, Sherri, completed the family. George worked at both Chowan Hospital and Fisher Nut Company, however his love of woodworking eventually blossomed into Nixon Woodshop, a business he and Katie owned and operated for over 25 years. They spent many hours producing beautiful outdoor furniture that can be found on front porches all over the Eastern United States. All the while, Katie worked as a sales representative for Stanley Home Products for over 30 years. Surviving are four children, daughter, Sherri Armstrong (husband, Danny) of Hertford, and sons, Terry Nixon (wife, Carolyn), George Nixon, Jr., and Kermit Nixon (wife, Kristi), all of Edenton; and her brother, Roy Forehand (wife, Ann) of Edenton. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Kristi Nixon, Eric Nixon (wife, Sharon), Kasey Harward (husband, Josh), Kanon Nixon, Ian Armstrong (wife, Megan), Daniel Armstrong, and Olivia Bateman; 11 great-grandchildren, Hannah Parsons, Miley Nixon, Aiden Nixon, Johnathon Wilson (wife, Kendra), Austin, Landon, and Sydney Harward, Bentley Suis, Maxton Armstrong, Julian Harrell, and Nova Bateman; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Parker Wilson. Funeral services were held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. The burial followed in the Nixon Family Cemetery. Friends joined the family Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other times at the Nixon family home place, 410 Tynch Town Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Nixon Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Kermit Nixon, 410 Tynch Town Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle fire on I-264 in Norfolk near Ingleside Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
421
Followers
971
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy