Ronald Conway White 80, of Windsor, NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 5, 2022. Born in Norfolk, Virginia , predeceased by his parents Vernon Conway White and Martha Kathleen Jilcott White. Also, predeceased by his brother William Judson White. A Windsor resident since 2005 and a devoted member of Calvary Chapel Church. He is survived by his three children , Deborah White Maher, and (Mohsen Maher), J. Blake White, Ronald Allen White and (Kimberly Page White ) . Grandchildren , Brandon Kamran Maher, Jordyn Marie Vergara White, Jessica Kathleen Vergara White, Blake Edward Vergara White, Bryce Allen White, and Reid Thomas White, as well as many cousins , friends , and neighbors. He attended Norview High School in Norfolk Virginia, and played Right Guard for the Varsity Football team . He was a former Virginia Beach Police Officer, and a retired St. Brides Correctional Officer. An avid hunter and fisherman with a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all. Ron especially loved Spruill’s Pasture Gun Club and its members. He would do anything to help someone in need. He always had various extra items to share with members . He carried many secrets about hunting stands, secret paths, and happenings at the Pasture. Everyone at the Pasture loved him dearly. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022 at Calvary Chapel Church , 3080 Old US 64, Jamesville, NC 27846 with Rev. Lisa Barber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to the Alzheimers Association.