Nellie Faye Brown Baggett Cobb, 89, has gone home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Saturday at 2 pm at Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church. Nellie was born to the late George Littleberry Brown and Mattie Colburn Brown on January 9, 1933. She worked at the Deli at Winn Dixie for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Baggett; husband, Marvin Cobb; ex-husband, Carroll Baggett; six brothers; three sisters; and stepson, Kenneth Cobb. Nellie is survived by her two sons, Jesse Baggett of Bronson, FL and William Baggett of Ayden; brothers, Harvey Brown and Buck Brown; grandchildren, Jeffery Baggett, Jesse Baggett, Jr., Allen Baggett, Bobbi Jo Mcgalliard, and Jolene Baggett; seven great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Lemuel Cobb of Antonia, TX, Larry Cobb of Miami, FL, Patricia Drew of Aulander, NC, Carolyn Bryant of Wilson, NC, Charles Cobb of Windsor, NC, and Judy Simons of Wilson, NC. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.