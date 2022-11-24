Read full article on original website

Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
ocsportszone.com
Tustin boys basketball team captures championship at Rancho Alamitos Tourney
Tustin players and coaches celebrate after winning the Rancho Alamitos Tournament. (Photo courtesy Tustin Athletics). Tustin High School’s boys basketball team, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, captured the championship of the Rancho Alamitos Tournament Saturday, defeating Irvine 43-32. Tustin (7-1) was led by Eli Nyeazi with 18 points and Blake...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title
Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
ocsportszone.com
Portola basketball team captures championship at Corona del Mar Tournament
Portola High School’s basketball team after winning the CdM Tournament. (Courtesy Portola Athletics). Portola High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship of the Corona del Mar Tournament, defeating Westwood 53-44 Saturday at CdM. The Bulldogs (7-1) were led by Moka Saiki, the tournament MVP, who had 29...
signalscv.com
Laguna Hills downs Golden Valley 28-27 for CIF title
Laguna Hills football (13-1) inched past Golden Valley (9-5) to win the CIF Division 7 championship game 28-27 on Saturday night at Canyon. The Hawks were led by star running back Troy Leigber, who pounded the Grizzlies with 206 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns. Golden Valley did...
ocsportszone.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
ocsportszone.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. Five OC teams are moving on to the...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title
Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 76 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
Huntington Beach, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Huntington Beach. The Cypress High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School - Huntington Beach on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
AOL Corp
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Mater Dei upset by St. John Bosco, ending Bruce Rollinson’s run as head coach
Mater Dei Coach Bruce Rollinson comforts a young fan after Friday’s loss. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). In a battle of the top two teams in the nation according to MaxPreps, No. 2 St. John Bosco held off a late rally by No. 1 Mater Dei to win 24-22 in the CIF Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Friday night.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: San Jacinto dominates in second half to defeat Orange in CIF Division 6 title game
Orange senior defensive back Jonathan Smith Jr. is consoled by Panthers’ head coach Robert Pedroza after the CIF Division 6 Championship game. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). San Jacinto High School’s football team scored four touchdowns in the second-half to defeat Orange 42-15, capturing the CIF...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Division 6 game between Orange and San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium.
KTLA.com
Crews knock down blaze in 2-story, multi-family residential building in Irvine
Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a blaze in a two-story, multi-family residential building Sunday morning in Irvine. The fire, according to officials, was in the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue. Residents in the building smelled smoke at around 4 a.m. and called 911. Video from the...
Lincoln Riley, 5-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei connect immediately following USC's big win
It was a big weekend for St. John Bosco five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-255-pound athlete proved to be a major difference maker on both sides of the ball in St. John Bosco's CIF Division I Southern Section championship victory over Mater Dei on Friday night. On Saturday ...
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
The Anaheim Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at Rio Vista Street and South Lane. There was a street takeover happening in the area.
