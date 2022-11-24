ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

ocsportszone.com

Tustin boys basketball team captures championship at Rancho Alamitos Tourney

Tustin players and coaches celebrate after winning the Rancho Alamitos Tournament. (Photo courtesy Tustin Athletics). Tustin High School’s boys basketball team, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, captured the championship of the Rancho Alamitos Tournament Saturday, defeating Irvine 43-32. Tustin (7-1) was led by Eli Nyeazi with 18 points and Blake...
TUSTIN, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title

Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
LAKEWOOD, CA
ocsportszone.com

Portola basketball team captures championship at Corona del Mar Tournament

Portola High School’s basketball team after winning the CdM Tournament. (Courtesy Portola Athletics). Portola High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship of the Corona del Mar Tournament, defeating Westwood 53-44 Saturday at CdM. The Bulldogs (7-1) were led by Moka Saiki, the tournament MVP, who had 29...
PORTOLA, CA
signalscv.com

Laguna Hills downs Golden Valley 28-27 for CIF title

Laguna Hills football (13-1) inched past Golden Valley (9-5) to win the CIF Division 7 championship game 28-27 on Saturday night at Canyon. The Hawks were led by star running back Troy Leigber, who pounded the Grizzlies with 206 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns. Golden Valley did...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
ocsportszone.com

Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games

CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title

Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 76 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Division 6 game between Orange and San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA

