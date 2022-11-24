ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KKTV

WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KFOX 14

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers

EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving hours away turkey found its way onto some plates a little early. Wednesday more than 150 soldiers stationed in El Paso were given a piece of home with a freshly-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Pistoleros restaurant in San Elizario hosted the Thanksgiving event. The owner says her family was inspired to adopt a soldier but The post Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Jalisco Café offers free Thanksgiving meals

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, some businesses throughout the Borderland are lending a helping hand. Jalisco Café is offering free Thanksgiving meals. That includes a full course traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who would normally not have one. It takes place today between 11...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER starts zero-fare trial period

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

