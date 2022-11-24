Read full article on original website
El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
KKTV
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
KFOX 14
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers
EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving hours away turkey found its way onto some plates a little early. Wednesday more than 150 soldiers stationed in El Paso were given a piece of home with a freshly-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Pistoleros restaurant in San Elizario hosted the Thanksgiving event. The owner says her family was inspired to adopt a soldier but The post Local restaurant serves Thanksgiving meals to 150 soldiers appeared first on KVIA.
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APA adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required. The following will be offered for just […]
KVIA
Jalisco Café offers free Thanksgiving meals
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, some businesses throughout the Borderland are lending a helping hand. Jalisco Café is offering free Thanksgiving meals. That includes a full course traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who would normally not have one. It takes place today between 11...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces mother makes it her mission to make sure other families have food on the table
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 introduces you to Bianca Menchaca, Casa de Peregrinos development coordinator. Year-round you’ll find Menchaca at Casa de Peregrinos, a non-profit organization in Las Cruces, with a mission to end hunger by providing food to low-income families.
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER starts zero-fare trial period
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
cbs4local.com
First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
cbs4local.com
Mixed reaction from El Pasoans about the snowy, cold weather on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
