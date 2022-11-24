ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland stores closing for Thanksgiving

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmhI4_0jM4gDss00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in its 92-year history, an Iowa-based grocery chain is closing for Thanksgiving.

All of Hy-Vees, which include more than 285 stores, will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The closure includes Dollar Fresh Markets, Fast and Fresh, and Wine and Spirits locations.

‘Clothes the Gap’ with winter clothes donations for Sioux City students in need

People who ordered Thanksgiving meals can be pick those up Thursday morning by curbside at stores from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Other stores in Siouxland will also be closed for the holiday. Fareway is continuing its tradition of closing for thanksgiving along with Walmart and Target.

All of those businesses planned to be back open for the Black Friday holiday shopping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Festival of Trees, now in 29th year, has lasting impact on Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY -- Participating in the Annual Festival of Trees has become a holiday tradition for many Siouxlanders. Jeana Veach fondly recalls taking her children, when they were growing up, to the Ho-Chunk Center to view the trees all decked out in various themes. Today, Veach, who serves as marketing director for The Heritage at Northern Hills, leads the retirement community's team of tree trimmers.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Hy-Vee adds self-checkout

SIOUX CENTER—Hy-Vee customers can expect faster checkouts following the installation of self-checkout lanes. The Sioux Center grocery store at 1951 S. Main Ave. had seven new checkout lanes installed starting Nov. 9. Two of them are convertible, with the ability for cashiers to man them or be switched for self-checkout. The other five are self-checkout only, though store employees remain available to assist customers during the checkout process.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Zelda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Zelda, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, gray-and-white tabby cat. She was found going on a grand adventure to the Hy-Vee on Hamilton boulevard. The shelter says she’s friendly and outgoing with people and other animals. Maybe you could be the missing “Link” in the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident

Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD ANNUAL MEETING MONDAY

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TAKES PLACE MONDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M. AMONG THE ITEMS OF BUSINESS TO BE DEALT WITH IS THE NOMINATION OF A SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE NEXT YEAR. DAN GREENWELL IS THE CURRENT BOARD PRESIDENT. AN UPDATE ON...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy