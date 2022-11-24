Siouxland stores closing for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in its 92-year history, an Iowa-based grocery chain is closing for Thanksgiving.

All of Hy-Vees, which include more than 285 stores, will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The closure includes Dollar Fresh Markets, Fast and Fresh, and Wine and Spirits locations.

People who ordered Thanksgiving meals can be pick those up Thursday morning by curbside at stores from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Other stores in Siouxland will also be closed for the holiday. Fareway is continuing its tradition of closing for thanksgiving along with Walmart and Target.

All of those businesses planned to be back open for the Black Friday holiday shopping.

