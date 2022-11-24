ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Gardens

It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
GLEN ROCK, PA
macaronikid.com

York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide

Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
macaronikid.com

Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!

Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Washington Examiner

Metro launches prototype gates to prevent fare evasion

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is launching a new gate prototype as the transportation agency works to find a final design that will prevent fare evasion on Metro. Two prototypes have been installed at the Fort Totten stop, which services the Red, Yellow, and Green lines. One design includes...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Small plane crash knocks out power to widespread portion of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A small plane crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out electricity to a widespread portion of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Arrest made after overnight shooting in Green Valley

An Arlington man is behind bars after police say he shot someone in the Green Valley neighborhood. The shooting happened early Sunday morning following what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. The shooting was only brought to the attention of law enforcement after the victim showed up at Virginia Hospital Center with a gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

