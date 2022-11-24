Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
hyattsvillewire.com
New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift, Denizens Among ‘Best of D.C.’ Poll Winners
The New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift and other businesses along the Route 1 corridor were named winners in the annual Washington City Paper ‘Best of D.C.’ readers’ poll. And this year, a surprising number of entrants from the corridor were finalists. Greenbelt’s New Deal Cafe won Best...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
fox5dc.com
Luxury cars stolen from dealership in Silver Spring; surveillance video released
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are investigating the theft of four luxury cars stolen from a dealership in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the Universal Auto Group on Distribution Circle just after 1:45 a.m. Monday where they say someone smashed the window to the business and stole several sets of car keys.
macaronikid.com
Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!
Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
Washington Examiner
Metro launches prototype gates to prevent fare evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is launching a new gate prototype as the transportation agency works to find a final design that will prevent fare evasion on Metro. Two prototypes have been installed at the Fort Totten stop, which services the Red, Yellow, and Green lines. One design includes...
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Wbaltv.com
Small plane crash knocks out power to widespread portion of Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A small plane crashed Sunday evening into a power line tower, knocking out electricity to a widespread portion of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane came into contact around 5:30 p.m. with a high-tension power line tower in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area, which is about 4 miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark.
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
arlnow.com
Arrest made after overnight shooting in Green Valley
An Arlington man is behind bars after police say he shot someone in the Green Valley neighborhood. The shooting happened early Sunday morning following what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. The shooting was only brought to the attention of law enforcement after the victim showed up at Virginia Hospital Center with a gunshot wound.
WJLA
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
pix11.com
Airplane Pilot and Passenger Rescued in Maryland After Crashing into Power Lines in Montgomery County
After two people were trapped in a plane that hit power lines for roughly seven hours, emergency workers in Montgomery County, Md. rescued them. Airplane Pilot and Passenger Rescued in Maryland …. After two people were trapped in a plane that hit power lines for roughly seven hours, emergency workers...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
Comments / 0