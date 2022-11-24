Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Harriet Tubman documentary premieres at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE — The documentary “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” has debuted at Glenville State University. Held in Glenville State’s Fine Arts Center Auditorium, the Oct. 28 event drew nearly 70 attendees. Glenville State was one of two college’s in the state chosen as a premiere site.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The Bigger Picture: Mid-Ohio Valley residents, visitors turn out for Small Business Saturday
MARIETTA — Little Hocking resident Elizabeth Bennett planned to support local businesses Saturday and take her time doing so. “I’m going to make my pass through the shops and however long it takes, it takes,” she said as she walked along Front Street in Marietta. “I’m in no hurry today.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
R. David Goode
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Night Lights – Marietta, Belpre Christmas Parades 2022
Belpre and Marietta ushered in the yuletide with their annual municipal Christmas parades on Saturday night. The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade ended at Civitan Park where Santa Claus entertained children at the bandshell. Civitan Park is alight with Christmas exhibits in the annual Belpre Holiday Lights Festival. The Merry-Etta Lighted...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house
PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh
Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald N. Harper
Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
WTAP
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alan Lee Holbert
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
On to the Island!: Parkersburg South rips Hurricane, advances to Class AAA title game
PARKERSBURG — Barely a glitch throughout the regular season and postseason, Parkersburg South’s offense received a major boost from its brethren on the defensive side of the ball during Saturday afternoon’s Class AAA state semifinal game with fourth-ranked Hurricane. After falling behind for the first time in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Luella Carver
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Margaret Fish
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many
VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
