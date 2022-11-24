R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO