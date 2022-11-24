ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William C. Kuryla

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
RIPLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Harriet Tubman documentary premieres at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE — The documentary “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” has debuted at Glenville State University. Held in Glenville State’s Fine Arts Center Auditorium, the Oct. 28 event drew nearly 70 attendees. Glenville State was one of two college’s in the state chosen as a premiere site.
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

R. David Goode

R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Night Lights – Marietta, Belpre Christmas Parades 2022

Belpre and Marietta ushered in the yuletide with their annual municipal Christmas parades on Saturday night. The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade ended at Civitan Park where Santa Claus entertained children at the bandshell. Civitan Park is alight with Christmas exhibits in the annual Belpre Holiday Lights Festival. The Merry-Etta Lighted...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff

PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house

PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald N. Harper

Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna passed away Nov. 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L....
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
MARIETTA, OH
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Alan Lee Holbert

Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
FLEMING, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Laura Luella Carver

Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Margaret Fish

Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many

VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thomas G. Amos

Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
MARIETTA, OH

