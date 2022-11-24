ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sunport expects more passengers this holiday season than pre-pandemic

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZtAB_0jM4g2G800

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –”We’re going to go to White Sands Park. We have never been there, looks really awesome,” says Amy Schneider. She and her family will be spending their Thanksgiving exploring the Land of Enchantment.

They flew into the Albuquerque International Sunport Wednesday afternoon, all the way from Madison, Wisconsin. But Schneider says it wasn’t easy getting there. She says it was full of delays and long lines. “We left very early, we left at 4:00 a.m., so yeah – long day of traveling. We were kind of behind some sick passengers on the way here,” says Schneider.

Sunport preps for renovation construction

The Sunport says this week is historically one of the busiest times of the year at the airport but this year is even busier than usual. Between Saturday and the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Sunport is anticipating 160,000 passengers passing through. That’s 20% higher than last year when pandemic concerns were still heightened. But it’s even 5% more than in 2019.

“It’s always encouraging to see passenger levels continue to get closer to pre-pandemic levels and in this case, possibly even surpassing those numbers,” Johnathan Small, a spokesperson for the airport said.

Albuquerque Sunport awarded millions in federal funding

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day with almost 18,000 passengers heading through the Sunport, either coming home or heading out. “I think there’s still some kind of pent-up demand from a lot of folks that didn’t travel much during the past couple of years due to COVID,” Small said.

With crowds this year, the Sunport says they will have all hands on deck this week making sure everything runs smoothly. “We have asked our Sunport ambassadors and therapy dogs to increase their presence during these busier times. We have an increased security presence,” Small says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark announces winter hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, November 28, the ABQ BioPark will have new winter hours. All BioPark facilities will be closed on Mondays through February 20. The BioPark Aquarium and Botanic Garden will also have new hours. The aquarium will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Botanic Garden will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

River of Lights see hiccup at Park and Ride on opening night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening night of River of Lights highlighted some problems with the Park and Ride, which takes guests from the zoo to the Botanic Gardens. Organizers are now making changes. “We do acknowledge that something happened last night where we were a bit short with buses. We’ve already made adjustments and ordered more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations

[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cold and clear tonight, wind gusts gradually increase

The day started out with some snow showers for our northern mountains. Parts of Taos County even collected 4-5″ with the Taos Ski Valley even receiving 8″ of snow thanks to some upslope flow. Skies quickly cleared from west to east late morning as the state saw abundant sunshine Sunday. But now, another more powerful storm is already coming our way. Wind gusts over the northern mountains are starting to strengthen and will continue to do so overnight. 8 states to our north/northwest already have winter weather advisories and warnings posted for heavy snow of 1-2 feet. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Opening night for River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shopping crowds thinning out on Black Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but despite doorbusters and steep discounts, the holiday deals weren’t enough to bring in large crowds this black friday. While some shoppers are grateful for the lack of crowds… others say the shopping frenzy they once felt many years ago hasn’t returned […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Old Town kicks off ‘Small Business Saturday’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small Business Saturday kicked off on Nov. 26, the event encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses. People came out to Old Town Albuquerque to the ‘Small Business Saturday’ event with the city and Mayor Tim Keller. Keller said, “shopping small keeps dollars in the local economy.” For every dollar […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Free holiday parking from CABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development and Parking Services has announced the return of free parking for holiday shoppers at local businesses. Every parking meter on Central Ave. and the Old Town parking lot on Central between Romero St. and San Felipe St. will be free for up to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: Indian Center Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Indian Center held its annual Thanksgiving meal at their Texas Street location on Wednesday. Head cook Gordon Joe said the center expected around 250 people to come over for the feast. People from the community were able to come and help themselves to some traditional Thanksgiving food. “I prepared […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Animal Welfare extends Black Friday sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be extending its Black Friday pet adoption event. The Black Friday sale offers waived adoption fees for animals. The department states that 40 animals were able to find their forever homes on Friday. Today and tomorrow the event will continue at all shelter locations. Each adoption […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New BCSO appointees announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United celebrate Albuquerque Dukes anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic Albuquerque brand is back in the spotlight, thanks to a partnership with New Mexico United. On Wednesday, they launched their collaboration with the Albuquerque Dukes to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Duke’s logo. Jerseys, shirts, scarves, and hats are available featuring a mash-up between the two teams. Fans will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy