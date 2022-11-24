Sunport expects more passengers this holiday season than pre-pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –”We’re going to go to White Sands Park. We have never been there, looks really awesome,” says Amy Schneider. She and her family will be spending their Thanksgiving exploring the Land of Enchantment.

They flew into the Albuquerque International Sunport Wednesday afternoon, all the way from Madison, Wisconsin. But Schneider says it wasn’t easy getting there. She says it was full of delays and long lines. “We left very early, we left at 4:00 a.m., so yeah – long day of traveling. We were kind of behind some sick passengers on the way here,” says Schneider.

The Sunport says this week is historically one of the busiest times of the year at the airport but this year is even busier than usual. Between Saturday and the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Sunport is anticipating 160,000 passengers passing through. That’s 20% higher than last year when pandemic concerns were still heightened. But it’s even 5% more than in 2019.

“It’s always encouraging to see passenger levels continue to get closer to pre-pandemic levels and in this case, possibly even surpassing those numbers,” Johnathan Small, a spokesperson for the airport said.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day with almost 18,000 passengers heading through the Sunport, either coming home or heading out. “I think there’s still some kind of pent-up demand from a lot of folks that didn’t travel much during the past couple of years due to COVID,” Small said.

With crowds this year, the Sunport says they will have all hands on deck this week making sure everything runs smoothly. “We have asked our Sunport ambassadors and therapy dogs to increase their presence during these busier times. We have an increased security presence,” Small says.

