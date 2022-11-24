This is the second in a three-part series. The first part was published Sept. 24. The first time I entered an Orthodox Church I knew I had entered a very different world. Could this even be a Christian building, I wondered? It was nothing like anything I had experienced before. Up to that moment, worship meant gathering for a few prayers and hymns; a sermon, and then a few more prayers and hymns. In a way, one might say the same thing about an Orthodox worship service; that is if you only read it. Orthodox worship is to be experienced. It is for the mind and heart, but also engages all the senses. The whole person worships the Crucified and Risen Christ, encountering the author of our salvation, Jesus Christ, in a mysterious way. It is by God’s mercy and grace: we taste and see the Lord is good. This way of coming to meet the Lord struck awe in me that made me want to “dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, and to behold the beauty of the Lord all the days of my life, and to inquire in His Temple.” (Psalm 26/27:4) Of course I had to ask many questions. Eventually, I gained a better understanding of what I was experiencing, and even feeling in a very new way.

