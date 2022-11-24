Read full article on original website
The Bigger Picture: Mid-Ohio Valley residents, visitors turn out for Small Business Saturday
MARIETTA — Little Hocking resident Elizabeth Bennett planned to support local businesses Saturday and take her time doing so. “I’m going to make my pass through the shops and however long it takes, it takes,” she said as she walked along Front Street in Marietta. “I’m in no hurry today.”
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
R. David Goode
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house
PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
Mary Margaret Fish
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donald Lee Harper
Donald Lee Harper, 81, Vienna, died on Nov 24, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Bernard Leroy Carpenter
Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, went to his heavenly home Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John – deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler and Bernard Eugene of Belpre. Seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many
VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To the volunteers who helped prepare this year’s Thanksgiving dinners for organizations such as the Salvation Army or many local churches. In a week-long effort, volunteers prepared food and put together take-away or delivery boxes for hundreds of people. “I think it is important for the Salvation Army to do, because Thanksgiving is such a big day for families and there are many people who don’t have families to gather with,” said Captain Marjorie Rowe, Corps Officer for the Parkersburg Salvation Army. “If we can give them a good solid meal for Thanksgiving then we are going to do it.” Such a sentiment likely holds true for all the organizations and volunteers who fed folks across the Mid-Ohio Valley. For that, we are thankful.
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
Look Back: Collectibles and contemplation
Tiny mugs from far-away England, brought to this country many years ago by sailors as presents for their children, are included in the valuable and unusual collection of children’s mugs owned by Miss Nan Snodgrass of Murdoch Avenue which will be part of the opening exhibit at the Parkersburg Fine Arts Center Tuesday evening, November 29, at 8:30 o’clock at its new home at 317 Ninth street.
Local stores see strong turnout for Black Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday is a big day for both consumers and stores alike. WTAP checked in with a couple locally-owned shops to see if this year lived up to the hype. It’s a hallmark of the holiday season and, according to Mulberry Lane Country Store and Wit...
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Laura Luella Carver
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
