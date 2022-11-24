Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown bests Doddridge in state semifinal
PARKERSBURG — No. 2 ranked Williamstown football created its own sequel to the “Fast and Furious” after defeating No. 11 Doddridge County, 53-21, in Friday’s Class A State Semifinal Game at Stadium Field. After punting on its first offensive series, the Yellowjackets responded by converting its...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
MYERS: WVU ends on a high note
Freshman running back Jaylen Anderson burst onto the scene in the final game of the 2022 season by breaking two third quarter touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards within three minutes of playing time turning a deficit into an eventual upset of Oklahoma State 24-19. For much of the...
Bluefield State basketball still looking for a home
Bluefield State got a win in the HBCU Gameday Classic. But even getting a game is tough for this independent program. The post Bluefield State basketball still looking for a home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
WBOY
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
voiceofmotown.com
Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Sits Alone in Third on All-Time Wins List
PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, WVU head coach Bob Huggins sits alone in third for all-time wins. Huggins, who now has 921 wins, tied UConn legend Jim Calhoun last Friday and passed him today. Calhoun won three national championships with the Huskies in...
voiceofmotown.com
The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
wvsportsnow.com
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Left Confused, Asking Questions About Odd Season
It wasn’t the season any West Virginia fan wanted, but the 2022 season did end with a victory over Oklahoma State. As is always the case, Mountaineer Nation was quick to react on Twitter about the game and season overall. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
Bridge renamed to honor 4 brothers from Clarksburg
A ceremony was held today to rename a bridge outside Clarksburg after four brothers, three of whom served in the military during World War II.
WVNT-TV
Local Sailor returns home for the holidays
Communities highlight local stores on Small Business …. Communities highlight local stores on Small Business Saturday. Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer …. Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer to Beckley. Family ties run through the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department recently hired...
Metro News
Logan County hunter kills an oldie
LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
New bank opening Friday in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
WTRF
Car goes over wall on Interstate 64 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split. The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say. Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital. The car apparently...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight
CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Comments / 0