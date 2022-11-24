Read full article on original website
Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
Former Stillwater girls basketball coach Kendra Kilpatrick dies of cancer at 36
Kendra Kilpatrick, a beloved Stillwater High School girls basketball coach, died of breast cancer Saturday at 36. "Friend, Mom, Educator, Mentor, Colleague and Coach," Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association wrote on social media. "It is with great sadness that (we) share the news our community has lost a great coach and person. Your...
Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night. Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (29)6-07251. 2. Stanford8-16872. 3. UConn5-06763. 4....
Tyson Walker helps No. 12 Michigan State top Portland 88-87
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans (5-2) shot 52.5% (31 for 59) from the field, and each of their starters scored in double figures. Pierre Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists.
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Chrisdasson Saint-Jean
Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest offensive lineman commit
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. The result was even better than he imagined.
Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday.
Auburn hires 'the best fit,' chooses Hugh Freeze as next coach
After a thorough search process following Bryan Harsin's firing, Auburn and Hugh Freeze agreed to a contract Monday, making the former Ole Miss and Liberty coach the Tigers' new coach as the 53-year-old returns to the SEC West.
