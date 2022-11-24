ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Post Register

Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night. Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (29)6-07251. 2. Stanford8-16872. 3. UConn5-06763. 4....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Post Register

Tyson Walker helps No. 12 Michigan State top Portland 88-87

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans (5-2) shot 52.5% (31 for 59) from the field, and each of their starters scored in double figures. Pierre Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists.
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. The result was even better than he imagined.

