Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 14 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and...
Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night. Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — After Ja Morant’s triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey. One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose.
Tyson Walker helps No. 12 Michigan State top Portland 88-87
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans (5-2) shot 52.5% (31 for 59) from the field, and each of their starters scored in double figures. Pierre Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists.
AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
The Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday. Walker's career has been on hold because of knee injuries, but the 32-year-old could give superstar Luka Doncic some much-needed backcourt help for the struggling Mavericks.
