PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans (5-2) shot 52.5% (31 for 59) from the field, and each of their starters scored in double figures. Pierre Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO