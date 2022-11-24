MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's 2022 Football Senior Day at Mountaineer Field. Not all of the players who were introduced and walked with family and friends will definitely depart the program, as many have a year of eligibility remaining due to the non-counting season of 2020, but for some, such as James Gmiter and Dante Stills, it was their final walk on the field as members of a Mountaineer team.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO