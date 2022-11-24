ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVU Football 2022 Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's 2022 Football Senior Day at Mountaineer Field. Not all of the players who were introduced and walked with family and friends will definitely depart the program, as many have a year of eligibility remaining due to the non-counting season of 2020, but for some, such as James Gmiter and Dante Stills, it was their final walk on the field as members of a Mountaineer team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women's basketball suffers 1st loss

The West Virginia women's basketball team split its two games at the Cancun Challenge over the holiday. On Thanksgiving, the Mountaineers had no problems with Central Michigan, winning 64-33.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

End of a season or end of a chapter for WVU football?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How to approach West Virginia’s Saturday game at Oklahoma State, as the end of a disappointing season or the end of a disappointing era?. Certainly, you can’t be sure. Just as certainly the Mountaineer players can’t be sure, either.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University hosts NHLA lumber grading training

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University recently hosted a lumber grading training through the Appalachian Hardwood Training Initiative and the National Hardwood Lumber Association. NHLA Lumber Inspector Mark Depp was on hand for the three-day lumber grading short course. Ten students representing five different sawmills took part...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

No. 13 Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60

SAINT LOUIS (5-2) Okoro 1-5 2-2 4, Collins 5-13 0-2 10, Jimerson 4-11 0-0 12, Pickett 7-14 0-2 16, Perkins 2-8 0-2 4, Thatch 2-6 0-2 4, Hargrove 1-2 0-0 2, Forrester 2-3 1-3 5, Parker 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 25-65 4-14 60.
AUBURN, WV
WVNews

Aretta Pearl Gum

WESTON- Aretta Pearl Gum, 78, of Camden, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Lewis County on July 21, 1944, daughter of the late James and Florence (Ruble) Harris. Aretta was united in marriage on April 1, 1966 to James Robert Gum. Together they shared 56 wonderful years.
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

Alan Mark Whitlock

WESTON- Hard working hands have been laid to rest, Alan Mark Whitlock, 63, of Weston, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 2, 1959, son of the late Sidney E. and Gertrude (Unkless) Whitlock. Alan was united in marriage on June 3, 1984 to his loving wife of 38 years, Susan M. (Dylnicki) Whitlock, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Jamey Lynn Corbin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man found dead in a vehicle near Greenbag Road and Luckey …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Roberta Earland Devericks

WESTON- Roberta Earland Devericks, 78, of Rock Cave went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in St Joseph Hospital of Buckhannon, WV. She was born in Horner, WV on July 11, 1944: daughter of the late Frank Henline and Leda (Henline) Henline. Roberta will be...
ROCK CAVE, WV
WVNews

Michael Metheny

BRUCETON MILLS — Michael Oren Metheny, 69, of Bruceton Mills, passed away in his home Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. A son of the late Chester Earl and Eleanor Kost Metheny, he was born June 23, 1953, in Oakland, Md.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Helen Oester

GRANTSVILLE — Helen Gertrude Oester, 95, of Grantsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born July 1, 1927, in Frostburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. “Buck” Durst and Cordella G. (Garlitz) Durst.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Robert 'Bob' Charles Cleavenger

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Charles Cleavenger, age 62, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. Bob was born March 23, 1960 in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late Oliver Ben Cleavenger and Ruth (Wardle) Cleavenger, who survives in Wyoming.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Whispering Winds Naturals & Doc Jon’s Private Reserve: Locally sourced from 'Soil to Oil' CBD products aim to improve quality of life

Whispering Winds Naturals and Doc Jon’s Private Reserve, a Bridgeport-based health and wellness company, are your source for local hemp-derived wellness products. Whispering Winds Naturals and their team of experienced farmers and lab professionals have been perfecting their craft over the last five years to offer their customers the highest quality products on the market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy