Denver, CO

DCPA's 'Little Red' latest show for young theater audiences

By Dillon Thomas
 4 days ago

Young children experience theater for first at Randy Weeks 01:50

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is continuing its mission to expose children to the performing arts through its latest installment of "Theater for Young Audiences."

The Randy Weeks Conservatory Theater is now hosting "Little Red," a comical and musical take on the classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood.

Most shows during the week are reserved for school groups with children in third grade and younger, but families also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for their own viewing.

"Our children were entertained the whole time, they loved every minute of it," said Ben Chappell, an attendee.

Chappell, his wife and two daughters were able to experience much of the magic of the show two times.

"The girls seemed to really love it. They love the story of Little Red Riding Hood, so I think it was fun to see it acted out, especially with music," Nikki Chappell said.

Four actors play a multitude of roles throughout the show which runs under 90 minutes without an intermission. The characters range from Little Red Riding Hood to the big bad wolf and the three little pigs.

"It is really fun to take books and see them acted out, and it is a good introduction to a theater for kids," Nikki Chappell said.

The highlight of the show for many was the wolf, whose lines are filled with whit and comedy throughout the show.

The wolf's antics and jokes at times make the adults in the audience laugh more than the children. The comedy and twist on the classic children's tale can be appreciated by audiences of all ages.

Loan Phan brought her daughter, Lana, to the show.

"The wolf was hungry and nice instead of in the real story he is bad," Lana said.

"I really liked the wolf, I thought he was great," Phan said.

Those bringing their children are invited to sit separately from them in the theater. Directly in front of the stage, large floor seating areas are available for children to sit close and personal to the actors, while adults and others are welcome to sit in traditional theater seating behind.

"Coming to this show gives her the opportunity to see theater at a closer look as a child and hopefully spark interest in theater," Phan said. "It sparks creativity and gives them imagination."

If you would like tickets to Little Red, please visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/little-red-a-new-musical/

