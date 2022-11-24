Records reveal history of drunk driving for woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy

Cassandra Smith smiled for her mugshot when she was booked into the Charlotte County Jail last night.

She’s 30 years old — originally from Massachusetts. She will spend her Thanksgiving morning in court.

Smith could find out if she’ll have a chance to post bond.

This is not the first time she’s been charged with DUI.

In April of 2021, Cassandra Smith was arrested and charged with DUI in Palm Beach County.

She was recklessly driving on State Route 80, going at least 90 miles per hour.

When deputies pulled her over, she was slurring her words and reeked of alcohol.

Smith was on probation for a year. She also had to pass a breathalyzer for her car to start for six months.

Now, a few months after her probation ended, investigators say Smith drove drunk again. This time, with tragic consequences.

Authorities said Smith lost control of her Jeep on I-75 in Punta Gorda and crashed into deputy Christopher Taylor.

Cassandra Smith is now looking at DUI manslaughter charges, which are much more serious than her first DUI.

She’ll have her first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.