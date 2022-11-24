ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - USPS says it is has you covered in getting your holiday packages delivered on time. On Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season, the Postal Service says if you get your packages in the mail on time, they’ll be delivered in time to celebrate. The...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck understood one of his major assignments upon taking this job was to alter the balance of power in the Gophers’ rivalry with Wisconsin. He’s done exactly that. Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le’Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy