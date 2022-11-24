Seven days ago, northern Michigan was blanketed in a foot or more of snow, the result of a blizzard that raged for three days straight. If you stepped outside yesterday, though, you experienced sunshine, temperatures in the 50s, and almost no trace of last week’s snowfall. It’s been a whirlwind week of freeze-thaw weather – temperamental even by northern Michigan’s famously up-and-down fluctuations – but local ski resorts like Crystal Mountain and Shanty Creek are undaunted. For those establishments, last week’s snowstorm meant the start of the 2022-23 ski season, regardless of what’s transpired since. The Ticker touched base with three area ski establishments – Crystal, Shanty, and Mt. Holiday – to find out how they’re navigating winter’s false start and what the rest of the season will hold.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO