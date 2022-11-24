Read full article on original website
Spotlight On Northern Michigan Artisans, Makers & Crafters
Nancy Crummel’s passion for pottery—and indeed, all things art — is clearly on display at her newly-opened gallery, Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts. “I became fascinated with the whole process of pottery about 25 years ago,” says Crummel, who opened her Traverse City area gallery in June. “I am mainly self-taught; however, I did take some classes from Mary Anne Ettawageshik, whose pottery and work I admire.” Crummel had always created pottery as a hobby, but her retirement gave her the time to turn a dream into reality — a gallery that she launched in a building that formerly housed a woodworking shop and, before that, an animal clinic.
Hallmark Channel Christmas Cam to Feature Picturesque Up North Town
I've always said, there are so many Michigan towns that look like they came right out of a Hallmark movie, especially at Christmas. Looks like the Hallmark Channel agrees. Harbor Springs, Michigan will be featured on HallmarkChannel's special Holiday Cam this season. Now everyone across the world will be able to enjoy the popular Up North town's holiday displays.
Snow, Freeze, Thaw, Melt: How Local Ski Resorts Navigate Big Weather Fluctuations
Seven days ago, northern Michigan was blanketed in a foot or more of snow, the result of a blizzard that raged for three days straight. If you stepped outside yesterday, though, you experienced sunshine, temperatures in the 50s, and almost no trace of last week’s snowfall. It’s been a whirlwind week of freeze-thaw weather – temperamental even by northern Michigan’s famously up-and-down fluctuations – but local ski resorts like Crystal Mountain and Shanty Creek are undaunted. For those establishments, last week’s snowstorm meant the start of the 2022-23 ski season, regardless of what’s transpired since. The Ticker touched base with three area ski establishments – Crystal, Shanty, and Mt. Holiday – to find out how they’re navigating winter’s false start and what the rest of the season will hold.
How NMC's Newest Degree Could Help Shape Water Cleanup Projects In Michigan And Beyond
A brand-new degree program is coming to Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) next fall, and it could bring Traverse City one step closer to becoming a global hub for freshwater expertise. The program, an associate of applied science (AAS) in water quality environmental technology, will exist within NMC’s Great Lakes Water Studies Institute. Per Water Studies Institute Director Hans VanSumeren, the degree “will focus on training a workforce supporting the direct monitoring and cleanup of waters within the Great Lakes watershed and focusing on the direct impact to the quality of our water resources.” The NMC Board of Trustees approved the program at its meeting last Monday and is targeting a fall 2023 start date for the degree offering.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Curling Center On Track For January Opening; More Additions Planned At Kmart Property
Construction is almost complete on a new Traverse City Curling Center in the former Kmart building on Garfield Avenue, with the 28,000-square-foot, five-sheet facility expected to open in mid-January. The Ticker has the latest updates on the project, including the creation of a brownfield plan to help cover clean-up costs at the blighted property and plans to attract more neighboring tenants – continuing the revitalization of a key section of the Cherryland Center abandoned since 2017.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff
Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
