Colorado Springs, CO

John Pastirchak
4d ago

"City of hate?" "Hate" state? Baloney. Maybe even wishful thinking. Assuming these to be legitimate claims, they would have been the sentiments of a small few. And, if the world community really did "boycott" the Springs, it didn't work. For decades, Colorado Springs has flourished, trending among the country's leading cities for growth and economic health. The so-called "hate" thing appears to be the imagination of the author.

Bernell’s Ghost
4d ago

Keep calling people hateful who don’t agree with your perversions and see how that works out.

mike81
4d ago

I sure remember this period of time. There sure was a lot of hate between the various groups back then. Being from Colorado Springs, I was sure questioned a lot by my out of State friends. It was just an ugly time.

