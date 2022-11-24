Read full article on original website
Updated fantasy basketball category league rankings
Updated fantasy basketball category league rankings featuring Khris Middleton, who is closing in on making his season debut.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records double-double
Doncic closed with 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-9 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks. Doncic recorded another double-double, and the star floor general continues to display why he's among the best offensive players in the league with another impressive performance. Doncic has scored more than 20 points in every one of his games in November, but he's doing more than just scoring since he also averages 8.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest in that span.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
CBS Sports
Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne will likely have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
