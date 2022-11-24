ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter to break ground

PASCO – The city of Pasco invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter this Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 1312 South 18th Avenue. “We hope the community can come out and celebrate this wonderful milestone,” Pasco Interim City Manager Adam Lincoln said. “We especially want to thank our Tri-Cities partners for their support to make this day happen.”
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
KEPR

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Small Business Saturday events planned in Yakima, Grandview in 2022

The Main Street Grandview Association is joining the Downtown Association of Yakima and hundreds of other local business districts across the U.S. in the annual Small Business Saturday promotion. Special sales, promotions and prize drawings are planned as the event is celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov....
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy