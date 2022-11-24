ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points; Axsome Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.71% to 34,101.97 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 11,150.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.78% to 3,994.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
Looking At NIO's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Dick's Sporting Goods?

Dick's Sporting Goods's DKS short percent of float has fallen 10.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.53 million shares sold short, which is 30.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Looking Into Taboola.com's Recent Short Interest

Taboola.com's TBLA short percent of float has fallen 3.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.01 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Dutch Bros's Recent Short Interest

Dutch Bros's BROS short percent of float has fallen 14.93% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.74 million shares sold short, which is 16.87% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 659.9K shares, making up 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
Tesla Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday following a report suggesting the company is working on a revamped Model 3 vehicle, which could reduce costs. What To Know: Tesla is in the process of rolling out an improved version of its Model 3, codenamed "Highland," per Reuters. The report,...
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...

