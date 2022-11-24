ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907

Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'

MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel,"  KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced

Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
