activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
NBC Bay Area
California Off to Good Start, But Needs Consistent Rain to End Drought: NWS
The National Weather Service's Bay Area office tweeted Sunday that, while California is slightly better off than at the same time last year when it comes to ending the drought, "that won't mean much if we don't continue to get storms throughout the wet season." At this time last year,...
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
mendofever.com
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'
MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel," KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
Lake County News
Habematolel Pomo tribe donates to Northshore Fire; funds help with equipment, fire crew development
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Habematolel Pomo tribe of Upper Lake has made a substantial donation to increase the Northshore Fire Protection District’s ability to respond to fires. The tribe has donated $662,000 to Northshore Fire. The contribution is a part of the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake’s...
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Lake County News
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
