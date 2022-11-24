ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence honors World Series MVP, Classical alum Jeremy Peña

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — World Series MVP Jeremy Peña's achievements this season were celebrated in Providence on Saturday. The baseball star graduated from Classical High School, next to the Providence Career and Technical Academy where the ceremony was held. Peña told NBC 10 News that Providence has helped...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 25, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes firsts, 1st, and more firsts. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Patriot Place holds fundraiser for Massachusetts K-9s

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds gathered at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Sunday to raise money for Massachusetts K-9 officers. Six String Grill and Stage hosted a K-9 demonstration as well as music and dancing. A handful of K-9s have been shot and killed in the line of duty...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners

Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Cookbook focuses on islander’s love of fish

While Leo Orsi’s first book was about fishing, his second book is about cooking that catch rather than hooking it. “The Fisherman’s Kitchen” was released in September by AKMO Publishers. Despite the maritime title, fish is not the only item on Orsi’s menu. “It’s a variety...
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing 500 pallet housing units being brought to the city. The proposal, made by Gov. Dan McKee a few months ago, suggested the city-owned site of the Pastore Complex to be a possibility for the units.
CRANSTON, RI
brownbears.com

Brown’s Football’s Marini to be Featured on CBS Saturday Morning this Weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Football's quarterbacks coach Heather Marini will be featured on national television this weekend. Marini will be featured in a CBS Morning News story on women in college football, which will air shortly after 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 26. CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson recently came to the Brown campus to record the interview, and also sat down with head coach James Perry and junior quarterback Jake Willcox.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
STONINGTON, CT
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Holiday Lighthouse Lighting Marks End Of 150th Year

Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, located off the coast of East Providence, will cast an even brighter light this holiday season. The railing of the catwalk surrounding the lantern room atop the island light station will be aglow with decorative white lights to usher in the holidays and to bid farewell to its memorable 150th year.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

'Lobster Trap Tree' returns holiday cheer to Stonington

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — The second annual "lobster trap tree" is officially up and lit in Stonington, Connecticut. Located in an area off of the town docks in the Stonington Borough, the 35-foot tree, made out of lobster traps, is quite the sight to see. "The tree is 60...
STONINGTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI

