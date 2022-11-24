Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Providence Councilman Taylor holds moment of silence for man shot, killed in the city
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Councilman James Taylor remembered a man who he says is one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players on Saturday. Dozens of former Providence athletes and coaches gathered to honor hometown star Jeremy Peña on his achievements this season. Taylor said...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Providence honors World Series MVP, Classical alum Jeremy Peña
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — World Series MVP Jeremy Peña's achievements this season were celebrated in Providence on Saturday. The baseball star graduated from Classical High School, next to the Providence Career and Technical Academy where the ceremony was held. Peña told NBC 10 News that Providence has helped...
whdh.com
Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving
NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 25, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes firsts, 1st, and more firsts. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team...
Turnto10.com
Patriot Place holds fundraiser for Massachusetts K-9s
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds gathered at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Sunday to raise money for Massachusetts K-9 officers. Six String Grill and Stage hosted a K-9 demonstration as well as music and dancing. A handful of K-9s have been shot and killed in the line of duty...
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
Jamestown Press
Cookbook focuses on islander’s love of fish
While Leo Orsi’s first book was about fishing, his second book is about cooking that catch rather than hooking it. “The Fisherman’s Kitchen” was released in September by AKMO Publishers. Despite the maritime title, fish is not the only item on Orsi’s menu. “It’s a variety...
ABC6.com
Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing 500 pallet housing units being brought to the city. The proposal, made by Gov. Dan McKee a few months ago, suggested the city-owned site of the Pastore Complex to be a possibility for the units.
brownbears.com
Brown’s Football’s Marini to be Featured on CBS Saturday Morning this Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Football's quarterbacks coach Heather Marini will be featured on national television this weekend. Marini will be featured in a CBS Morning News story on women in college football, which will air shortly after 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 26. CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson recently came to the Brown campus to record the interview, and also sat down with head coach James Perry and junior quarterback Jake Willcox.
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Providence Monday morning. The fire happened on Duncan Avenue. No further information was immediately released.
reportertoday.com
Holiday Lighthouse Lighting Marks End Of 150th Year
Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, located off the coast of East Providence, will cast an even brighter light this holiday season. The railing of the catwalk surrounding the lantern room atop the island light station will be aglow with decorative white lights to usher in the holidays and to bid farewell to its memorable 150th year.
Turnto10.com
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
Turnto10.com
'Lobster Trap Tree' returns holiday cheer to Stonington
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — The second annual "lobster trap tree" is officially up and lit in Stonington, Connecticut. Located in an area off of the town docks in the Stonington Borough, the 35-foot tree, made out of lobster traps, is quite the sight to see. "The tree is 60...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
