WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
alachuachronicle.com
Man narrowly misses being hit by cars after falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue while running from police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Johnny Ray Cothern, 35, was arrested early this morning after a Wawa employee reported that he was trespassing, then he allegedly gave a false name to officers and ran through traffic to escape arrest, falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue before being caught. At...
alachuachronicle.com
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
ocala-news.com
Citra couple charged with pawning stolen generator
A couple from Citra was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they were accused of pawning a stolen generator. On Thursday, November 3, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that her Champion 7500-watt generator, which was valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home. She advised that she last saw the generator at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
WCJB
Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
mainstreetdailynews.com
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the AdventHealth Care Pavilion Heathbrook
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A health care system is expanding access to all-in-one medical services with a new facility. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us about this one-stop shop for patients.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident
A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
WCJB
Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
Citrus County Chronicle
27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
WCJB
Community raises money for injured Marion County firefighter
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue officials are asking for help raising funds for one of their own after a training accident left a firefighter with serious injuries. MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan, who is a Marine Corps veteran, suffered a serious injury two weeks ago while on training...
WCJB
Marion County inmate death raises questions about conditions at the jail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 46-year-old Scott Whitley III is dead after Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies hit him with a stun gun six times. The incident occurred at the Marion County jail when deputies say Whitley refused to comply with a routine cell check. Officials say it took six deputies...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
