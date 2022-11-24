ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citra, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra couple charged with pawning stolen generator

A couple from Citra was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they were accused of pawning a stolen generator. On Thursday, November 3, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that her Champion 7500-watt generator, which was valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home. She advised that she last saw the generator at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UTV overturns, kills Fort White man

A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
FORT WHITE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident

A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
NEWBERRY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting

A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Community raises money for injured Marion County firefighter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue officials are asking for help raising funds for one of their own after a training accident left a firefighter with serious injuries. MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan, who is a Marine Corps veteran, suffered a serious injury two weeks ago while on training...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy