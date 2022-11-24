ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

its only my opinion
4d ago

Why? What in the world makes you steal? I’ve been poor my entire life, work hard, pay my bills, still broke and hungry at times-yet I have NEVER taken or stolen anything and the thought has never crossed my mind. I just don’t get it. Glad he was caught!

David Walker
4d ago

7 Eleven is notorious for skimming devices at pumps and inside the store. I never go there.

WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra couple charged with pawning stolen generator

A couple from Citra was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they were accused of pawning a stolen generator. On Thursday, November 3, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that her Champion 7500-watt generator, which was valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home. She advised that she last saw the generator at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL
WCJB

Community raises money for injured Marion County firefighter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue officials are asking for help raising funds for one of their own after a training accident left a firefighter with serious injuries. MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan, who is a Marine Corps veteran, suffered a serious injury two weeks ago while on training...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting

A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man nabbed with loaded gun behind Social Security office in Leesburg

A Leesburg man was arrested on gun charges when his suspicious truck was spotted behind the Social Security office located at 900 North 14th St. The black truck caught the attention of a Leesburg police officer shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 18. The officer pulled in behind the truck and noted that the engine was running and that a man and woman were in the vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday. Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.
WCJB

Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
NEWBERRY, FL
YAHOO!

State drops battery charge against Marion County Sheriff's Office supervisor

A Sheriff's Office supervisor charged several months ago with simple domestic battery has returned to work after his case was dropped by the State Attorney's Office. According to court documents and Marion County Sheriff's Office reports, prosecutors said that although there was enough evidence to file a charge, "the likelihood of conviction was slight."
MARION COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CRIME REPORT: Man charged with stalking an underage cashier

A 55-year-old Sarasota man was arrested on Nov. 20 when police charged in connection to stalking an underage girl at her job at a grocery store. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a grocery store at the 800 block of Belle Terre Parkway because of a suspicious incident. The store manager was requesting to trespass a male who had had several run-ins with a 16-year-old cashier there.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

