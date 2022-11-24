ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were injured in a crash that left one vehicle submerged in a pond Friday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road in Burr Oak Township for the...
BURR OAK, MI
Local residents concerned after officer is arrested on possible drunk driving incident

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- We’ve all been taught about the dangers of drinking and driving, and what can happen when an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. “He just didn’t do what he preaches to other people,” says Joey Reaves, a local resident. “I just wish he would have called somebody, or got an Uber, he shouldn’t have been driving a vehicle.”
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
St. Joseph County Police Officer arrested for misdemeanor OWI

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Troopers responded to the 53000 block of Hickory Road just after midnight on Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a St. Joseph County Police Department vehicle, according to the Indiana State Police Department. Police report that a St. Joseph County unit was already...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

