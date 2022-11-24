Read full article on original website
Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were injured in a crash that left one vehicle submerged in a pond Friday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road in Burr Oak Township for the...
Local residents concerned after officer is arrested on possible drunk driving incident
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- We’ve all been taught about the dangers of drinking and driving, and what can happen when an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. “He just didn’t do what he preaches to other people,” says Joey Reaves, a local resident. “I just wish he would have called somebody, or got an Uber, he shouldn’t have been driving a vehicle.”
Dainty Maid and Juke to Taylor Swift-themed dance party to benefit St. Joe Humane Society
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The Dainty Maid Food Hall and Juke are combining to host a Taylor Swift-themed dance party on Saturday, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. Doors for the event open at 8 p.m., with music beginning at 9 p.m.
St. Joseph County Police Officer arrested for misdemeanor OWI
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Troopers responded to the 53000 block of Hickory Road just after midnight on Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a St. Joseph County Police Department vehicle, according to the Indiana State Police Department. Police report that a St. Joseph County unit was already...
