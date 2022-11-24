ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Unbeaten Arkansas wins Paradise Jam title

The Arkansas women’s basketball team is leaving the U.S Virgin Islands undefeated, some hardware and a statement made. Chrissy Carr had 18 points, Erynn Barnum 17 and MaKayla Daniels added 13 and nabbed MVP honors as the Razorbacks whipped No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 Saturday night to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division in St. Thomas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Whataburger opens in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whataburger officially opened its first location in Fort Smith on Monday, Nov. 28. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and is located at 8120 Phoenix Avenue. It has a dine-in and drive-thru which will operate 24/7. Officials say the restaurant is bringing over 100...
FORT SMITH, AR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Grove, OK

Surrounded by the waters of the scenic Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Grove gives off a charming, friendly vibe and excellent vacation opportunities to every type of traveler in Northeast Oklahoma. Grove is part of Delaware County, with a population of 6,623 based on the 2010 census, and has continued...
GROVE, OK
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
St. Joseph Post

SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
SENECA, MO
5newsonline.com

Law firms offer free sober rides for the holidays

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Holiday Ride Program is simple. All you have to do is take a ride-sharing service like Uber, Lyft, or a taxi, then pay the fee upfront.. then the law firm will reimburse you through PayPal. The Cottrell law firm started this program to help...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities

COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
COMMERCE, OK

