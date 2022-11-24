Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Arkansas Now Leads Nation in Gut-Wrenching Stat + Other Insights from Missouri Loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. — As much as Sam Pittman has revitalized the program after the worst stretch in its history, heartbreak has also become an even more familiar feeling for Arkansas football since he took over. With a 2-point loss Friday afternoon — a 29-27 defeat at the hands of...
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
Unbeaten Arkansas wins Paradise Jam title
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is leaving the U.S Virgin Islands undefeated, some hardware and a statement made. Chrissy Carr had 18 points, Erynn Barnum 17 and MaKayla Daniels added 13 and nabbed MVP honors as the Razorbacks whipped No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 Saturday night to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division in St. Thomas.
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
Whataburger opens in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whataburger officially opened its first location in Fort Smith on Monday, Nov. 28. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and is located at 8120 Phoenix Avenue. It has a dine-in and drive-thru which will operate 24/7. Officials say the restaurant is bringing over 100...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
15 Best Things to Do in Grove, OK
Surrounded by the waters of the scenic Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Grove gives off a charming, friendly vibe and excellent vacation opportunities to every type of traveler in Northeast Oklahoma. Grove is part of Delaware County, with a population of 6,623 based on the 2010 census, and has continued...
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
Arkansas man's motion to dismiss all charges or transfer venue gets denied
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Gravette Arkansas man who is known for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been denied on his motion to dismiss all charges or to be able to transfer venues on Wednesday. Richard Barnett had made his way into Nancy Pelosi's office,...
Holiday events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just appreciating the holiday cheer, KNWA/FOX24 will keep you informed about upcoming holiday events.
Law firms offer free sober rides for the holidays
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Holiday Ride Program is simple. All you have to do is take a ride-sharing service like Uber, Lyft, or a taxi, then pay the fee upfront.. then the law firm will reimburse you through PayPal. The Cottrell law firm started this program to help...
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
