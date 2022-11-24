we watched it play night. it was good although you could of picked a better guy to play gomez. the one in this show just don't cut it.
I am a huge atoms family fan. I have watched near the every single adaptation of The Addams Family from the original television series through the movies, the cartoons and even the little known reboot television series from the 90s. I was very leery about this series when I first heard about it. it turned out 10 times better than I was expecting. the series premiered yesterday and I have already watched the entire thing twice. I absolutely love it and highly recommend it to any Addams Family fan. I sincerely hope they do a season 2 and am really looking forward to seeing that as well.
Feels more like Legacies. kinda funny kinda serious, schools in danger, the outsider of outsiders is the only one that can help. and become popular in the process
Comments / 30