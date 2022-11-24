Jenna Ortega had an idea that was too dark, for even Wednesday Addams. The actress, who plays the iconic character in the new Netflix series Wednesday, wanted to pretend to hang herself, Harold and Maude-style, during an early scene in which Wednesday’s parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) are canoodling in a car. “I was going to strangle myself in the backseat and just be thrashing around while this really sweet serenade was happening. You could see me kicking and punching in the background and then I would just freeze and stop,” Ortega tells me over the phone. “It’s within the first couple of minutes of the show and I thought it would be good—and I was shot down immediately. ‘We cannot make jokes like that.’”

5 DAYS AGO