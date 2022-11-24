Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
NEWS10 ABC
UAlbany Men's Basketball aims to be better letting the offense flow late in games
UAlbany Men's Basketball aims to be better letting the offense flow late in games. UAlbany Men’s Basketball aims to be better letting …. UAlbany Men's Basketball aims to be better letting the offense flow late in games. Live at 9: Hot chocolate stroll. This weekend, the hot chocolate stroll...
CBA’s state title aspirations fall short in semifinals
When Bob Burns arrived at Christian Brothers Academy, he had one mission - get to a state title. After a brilliant, 12-0 season that saw the Brothers win both back-to-back section titles and a regional championship for the first time in program history, that lofty goal fell just one game short, as CBA fell in the state semifinals Friday night to Section IX foe Newburgh Free Academy 31-20.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
Lia Nissan Saratoga making donation to Equinox Inc.
For the second year in a row, Lia Nissan Saratoga will be donating to Equinox Inc.
5 things to know this Monday, November 28
Today's five things to know include a shooting in the parking lot of the Queensbury Walmart, and a welcome change in Capital Region gas prices.
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement
Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George ousted in state semifinals by O’Neill
Not much was expected of the Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team in its' first year as a combined unit. The Wolverines were selected to finish in just fourth place in the Section II, Class C North Division. But Mike Perrone's squad not only exceeded expectations this season, they soared past them.
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Wappingers Falls
A top-prize winning ticket for the November 25 Take 5 evening drawing was sold in Wappingers Falls.
Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral
The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
12 Gloversville projects announced in $10M initiative
12 transformative projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
Missing teen’s jacket found in Schenectady
The Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Job fair to focus on lower Adirondack employers
Warren County is getting serious about jobs. Last month, the county held its first in-person job fair since the COVID-19 pandemic in Glens Falls. Next month, they're doing it again - but setting their sights north.
Albany announces schedule for Holiday Tree Lighting
The day will be filled with many fun activities including open skating and live performances.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession
Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing and some selling drugs.
Police: Vermonter shoots at Schenectady trio
Vermont State Troopers have arrested a Shaftsbury man who was allegedly responsible for a shooting incident in his hometown Friday night.
