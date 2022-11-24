ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

CBA’s state title aspirations fall short in semifinals

When Bob Burns arrived at Christian Brothers Academy, he had one mission - get to a state title. After a brilliant, 12-0 season that saw the Brothers win both back-to-back section titles and a regional championship for the first time in program history, that lofty goal fell just one game short, as CBA fell in the state semifinals Friday night to Section IX foe Newburgh Free Academy 31-20.
NEWBURGH, NY
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement

Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral

The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
TROY, NY

