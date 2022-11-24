ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC airport reports few delays for post-Thanksgiving travel

SALT LAKE CITY — Major U.S. cities were hit with severe weather Sunday, leading to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations on one of the year’s busiest travel days. The Salt Lake City International Airport managed to escape much of the woes seen at other airports like JFK International and LaGuardia airports in New York, and Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. Those airports reported dozens of delays and several cancellations.
Utah businesses see support during Small Business Saturday

OGDEN, UTAH — From Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Saturday is better known as Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday marks a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in a community, many of which depend on the influx of shoppers coming in. Beehive Naturals is a local, family-owned...
Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise

WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
Local organization helps single parents put gifts under the Christmas tree

RIVERTON, Utah — With prices on the rise on almost everything, providing Christmas gifts is proving difficult for many families, especially for single parent households. Local organization, The Single Parent Project, plans to connect nearly 100 single parent families with sponsors from the community. Each sponsor can donate gifts to children or make a monetary donation to the organization.
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
Airlines Deal With Unruly Passangers

Passengers lost their patients while flying over the holiday. First, they arrested Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Utah, after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. That was a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. Next, a Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday afternoon due to unruly behavior by a passenger. Officials did not release any other information. The FAA has received 2,178 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, prompting more than 760 investigations.
'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time

MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
