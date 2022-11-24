ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

ME identifies woman who died at apartment complex on Ennis Joslin

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
 13 days ago
UPDATE: 11/30/2022, 5:10 p.m.

The Nueces County medical examiner's office informed KRIS 6 News that 25-year-old Kellie Herrin was the woman involved in the shooting at the Shores Apartments. The cause of death was gunshot wound to the head.

UPDATE: 11/28/2022, 11:36 a.m.

A woman died following a shooting at an apartment complex on Ennis Joslin, Corpus Christi Police officials said in a release.

Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ennis Joslin Road for a shooting on Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old female who sustained critical injuries from being shot. A 43-year-old woman was also observed to have serious injuries from being assaulted," investigators said.

According to police, both victims were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect in Wednesday night's shooting initially fled the crime scene, and police found him at another location a short time later.

"27-year-old Jose Garcia was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon," investigators added. "The 25-year-old female succumbed to her injuries on Friday, November 25, 2022."

Police said as a result of the victim’s death, the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was upgraded to murder for Jose Garcia.

Officials added the shooting was not a random act, and the people involved did know each other.

ORIGINAL: 11/23/2022, 10:54 p.m.

There is a police presence at the Shores Apartment Complex near the 1500 block of Ennis Joslin.

This is an active investigation, according to CCPD, a disturbance turned into a shooting.

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. More information coming soon.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 for more.

