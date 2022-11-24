Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch: Florida sheriff apologizes after deputies mistake cane for gun, arrest legally blind man
A Florida sheriff apologized after a legally blind man was arrested when deputies mistook his walking cane for a gun. Deputy Jayme Gohde and her supervisor were suspended after arresting James Hodges, of Lake City on Oct. 31 for resisting an officer without violence, according to Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter.
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
mycbs4.com
Newberry man arrested for molestation
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested after touching a 15-year-old inappropriately. ACSO says the victim and Bryant were together and Bryant became intoxicated and wanted to drive somewhere. During the car ride, Bryant began to touch her inappropriately and the victim said she believed that he was going to sexually assault her.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three Lake City juveniles reported missing
Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
First Coast News
7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
News4Jax.com
Friends say woman found dead after ‘domestic dispute’ was Jacksonville mother of 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman died Friday night in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood in what police called a “domestic dispute.”. Friends on Sunday told News4JAX her name was Velvet Brown-Anderson. She left behind two children. The father of one of Anderson’s daughters spoke to News4JAX and said...
Early morning shooting on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 04:34 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of Soutel & New Kings Road. Officers found a woman in her mid 20′s was shot in the hand late last night on New...
alachuachronicle.com
Man narrowly misses being hit by cars after falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue while running from police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Johnny Ray Cothern, 35, was arrested early this morning after a Wawa employee reported that he was trespassing, then he allegedly gave a false name to officers and ran through traffic to escape arrest, falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue before being caught. At...
WCJB
Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for intentionally hitting victim with a car
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ernesto Angel Morales Alejo, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with a car. At about 8 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from an address in...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect identified after woman shot in hand in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot...
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly demanding money at gunpoint
ALACHUA, Fla. – Danwand Lee Green, 41, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly knocking on a door and demanding money from the resident at gunpoint. Green is reportedly owed money by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who used to live with...
News4Jax.com
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According to witnesses around 4 p.m., about a...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
News4Jax.com
2 semis, 20 cars involved in multiple-collision crash on I-295 on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several multi-vehicle crashes involving two semi-trucks and multiple cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m. The FHP said after...
