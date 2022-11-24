Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey win season opener
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team dropped the puck on their season and home opener on Saturday, hosting the International Falls Broncos. Kaden Postal scored the game and seasons opening goal for the Hunters. Andy Larson scored the 2-0 goal to start the second period, he recorded a...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s hockey sweep weekend series against Northland
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team came into Saturdays matchup against Northland College with confidence after a 3-0 win on Friday. Penalty trouble would hurt the Yellowjackets in the first, but Gavin Rasmussen was able to score a shorthanded goal. Austin Paul added another goal for...
WDIO-TV
Proctor boy’s hockey wins season opener
The Proctor Rails boy’s hockey team hosted Wadena-Deer Creek on their season and home opener. A rematch of sorts for these teams as Proctor opened up their season last year against the Wolverines, winning 6-5. Brett Barlam scored the first goal of the season for the Rails. The Wolverines...
WDIO-TV
‘Merry Kiss Cam’ hosts movie showing in Duluth
In the town that it was shot in, the Hulu film ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ made a return to Duluth for a public viewing party. Saturday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, movie goers got to watch the film and stay for a Q&A with the production team. Executive Director of...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Maggie
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Hucklebeary reopens after being partially closed for 10 months
Hucklebeary which used to be in the Hotel Astoria building has now found its new home on Superior Street, now located in the space next to Zeitgeist. In December of 2021 it was to the public that the building Hucklebeary was located in would be demolished. After their last day in the building the business had to move to online and curbside orders for 10 months.
WDIO-TV
Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Carlton County
On 4860 Highway 23, CLEAR CREEK UNORG, Carlton County at 11/26/2022 01:13AM a Volvo station wagon was Southbound on highway 23. The vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions. It then hit ice and lost control , the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the east ditch.
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/28/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Interview: Holiday Season at Glensheen Mansion
Glensheen’s Marketing Director Mike Mayou stopped by GMN to discuss their special tours during the holiday season. Friday, November 25 marked the first night of Candlelight Tours and Spirit of the Lights at Glensheen Mansion, which is one of their most special holiday experiences at this time of year. Guests can experience Glensheen in a whole new way on a candlelight tour between 5-8PM with 27 Christmas trees on the 1st, 2nd, and lower levels of the mansion lighting up the night.
WDIO-TV
Black Friday Shopping at Miller Hill Mall
Black Friday, the one day a year for finding the best deals for holiday shopping. One of the popular destinations in Duluth today for shopping was at Miller Hill Mall. Plenty of stores in the mall like Daily Thread, Bath and Body and Hollister had shopping deals available only today. One of the deals at Bath and Body works was a buy three, get three free purchase only on Black Friday.
WDIO-TV
48 and 1/2 year prison sentence for man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Virginia
Derek Malevich faces a 48.5 year prison sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Bicking. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking, who was 32-years-old at the time of her death. At the sentencing on Monday, her family vowed...
WDIO-TV
Small Business, Big Shopping
When you think about holiday shopping, your mind more than likely goes to big-box retailers before your neighborhood bookstore or local furniture shop. However, in a time marked by widespread supply chain interruptions and inflation, underdog small businesses deserve our consideration. “We probably prepare for Small Business Saturday for months....
