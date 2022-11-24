ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillcrest Heights, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
arlnow.com

Arrest made after overnight shooting in Green Valley

An Arlington man is behind bars after police say he shot someone in the Green Valley neighborhood. The shooting happened early Sunday morning following what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. The shooting was only brought to the attention of law enforcement after the victim showed up at Virginia Hospital Center with a gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. that took the life of a 19-year-old man on Sunday. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of the sounds of gunshots in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. Once there, officers found the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Calvert Police Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Thieves

ST. LEONARD, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes:. A...
SAINT LEONARD, MD
DC News Now

Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man found shot to death inside Southwest DC residence

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a Southwest, D.C. residence. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 2:50 a.m. on Friday. One there, the officers went...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

16-Year-Old Boy Shot While Walking Dog in Greenbelt

A 16-year-old boy injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon told police he was shot while walking a dog, according to law enforcement sources. Greenbelt police went to the intersection of Mathew Street and Ore Glen Drive after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a police spokesperson. The teen is being treated for non-life-threatening at a hospital.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash

A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

