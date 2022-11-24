Read full article on original website
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
arlnow.com
Arrest made after overnight shooting in Green Valley
An Arlington man is behind bars after police say he shot someone in the Green Valley neighborhood. The shooting happened early Sunday morning following what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. The shooting was only brought to the attention of law enforcement after the victim showed up at Virginia Hospital Center with a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. that took the life of a 19-year-old man on Sunday. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of the sounds of gunshots in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. Once there, officers found the...
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTHR
Bus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
fox5dc.com
Luxury cars stolen from dealership in Silver Spring; surveillance video released
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are investigating the theft of four luxury cars stolen from a dealership in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the Universal Auto Group on Distribution Circle just after 1:45 a.m. Monday where they say someone smashed the window to the business and stole several sets of car keys.
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
Police search for suspect in Northeast DC burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a burglary in the District. The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location....
fox5dc.com
Gun store burglary caught on camera in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing a gun store in Rockville Friday morning. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details on the investigation.
WJLA
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
Bay Net
Calvert Police Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Thieves
ST. LEONARD, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes:. A...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Identify suspected shooter who shot a man inside a North Baltimore store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police Northern District shooting detectives have obtained pictures of the suspected shooter involved in a North Baltimore shooting from Nov. 17. Police said a 40-year-old man was shot by the man in the pictures while inside a store in the 400 block of E. Coldspring...
WUSA
If I were taking a shower here I would definitely be shot," neighbor speaks out after teen shot in Greenbelt
May Sun lives next door to the victim. Her house was hit by a number of the bullets. She showed WUSA9 where the bullets came through her home.
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death inside Southwest DC residence
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a Southwest, D.C. residence. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 2:50 a.m. on Friday. One there, the officers went...
NBC Washington
16-Year-Old Boy Shot While Walking Dog in Greenbelt
A 16-year-old boy injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon told police he was shot while walking a dog, according to law enforcement sources. Greenbelt police went to the intersection of Mathew Street and Ore Glen Drive after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a police spokesperson. The teen is being treated for non-life-threatening at a hospital.
Maryland gun store looted on Black Friday, thieves allegedly took 'long guns'
Maryland police are investigating after up to six people allegedly broke into a gun store and took "long guns" in the early morning hours of Black Friday.
Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash
A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
