North Platte, NE

knopnews2.com

Golden Spike Tower celebrates Museum Store Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Museum Store Sunday?. It’s a new event, and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte went all out for it. According to Kirsten Parker, the Executive Director of...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte businesses celebrate Small Shop Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Black Friday isn’t the only day you can get deals; Small Shop Saturday will be in full effect starting Saturday morning. Small businesses in North Plattes will participate, and some will offer even better deals on Saturday than they did on Friday. The North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Sacred Oath gives veterans Thanksgiving meal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sacred Oath Organization is a veterans-focused charity. This Thanksgiving, they invited all the veterans in town to enjoy a hot meal and some comradery as well. They had six 22-pound turkeys available, along with ham pies and many other sides, for those that wanted to go.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident in North Platte causes car to flip

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

