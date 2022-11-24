Read full article on original website
Snow, dangerous wind chills to impact Greater Nebraska Monday, Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Western and southwestern Nebraska will get a taste of winter tonight into Tuesday. Forecasters expect two to four inches of accumulation in the impacted areas, along with blustery winds and dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for a larger portion...
Winter weather possible for southwest Neb., panhandle Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter may make an appearance to get the work week started. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop behind a cold front, with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible in Western and North...
Golden Spike Tower celebrates Museum Store Sunday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Museum Store Sunday?. It’s a new event, and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte went all out for it. According to Kirsten Parker, the Executive Director of...
North Platte businesses celebrate Small Shop Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Black Friday isn’t the only day you can get deals; Small Shop Saturday will be in full effect starting Saturday morning. Small businesses in North Plattes will participate, and some will offer even better deals on Saturday than they did on Friday. The North Platte...
Sacred Oath gives veterans Thanksgiving meal
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sacred Oath Organization is a veterans-focused charity. This Thanksgiving, they invited all the veterans in town to enjoy a hot meal and some comradery as well. They had six 22-pound turkeys available, along with ham pies and many other sides, for those that wanted to go.
Accident in North Platte causes car to flip
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
