Jake DeBrusk Has Terrific Response To His NHL Combine Photo
Tom Brady’s NFL combine photo lives in infamy and has stuck with the quarterback throughout his legendary career. While it doesn’t rise up nearly to the level of Brady’s, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had his own combine photo resurface while taking part in the “NHL ’23 Awkward or Awesome Cup.”
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes
BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
Why Brad Marchand Feels His Play Has Gone ‘Downhill’ Since Season Debut
Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand is his own toughest critic at the moment. Marchand, who got a late start to the campaign after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, offered a blunt assessment of his play following practice Saturday. He feels much hasn’t gone right for him on the ice since jumping into the lineup ahead of schedule on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings, a game in which the 34-year-old veteran scored twice and added an assist.
Jim Montgomery Used NHL History As Motivation For Bruins
BOSTON — The Bruins had a chance to make NHL history Friday afternoon at TD Garden, and for a little while it looked a tad bleak. Boston completed the comeback, however, and earned a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to two goals from David Krejci and a rocket from David Pastrnak in overtime.
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making Win Vs. Hurricanes
The Bruins looked as if they were going to let NHL history slip away from them Friday afternoon, but a little motivation from Jim Montgomery seemed to do the trick. Boston erased a two-goal deficit and sent the game to overtime before David Pastrnak sent the crowd at TD Garden home happy with his rocket past Pyotr Kochetkov to beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2. The win marked the 12th straight one on home ice — a new NHL record.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet Serve As Vital Spark For Celtics In Win
The Celtics were lifeless for much of the third quarter Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in Boston facing a six-point deficit near the end of the frame. Needing a spark, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who hadn’t yet played...
NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Picks
Two Pacific division foes are set to collide on Saturday evening, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights. Vancouver Canucks (+140) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-170) Total: 6.5 (O-115, U-105) There hasn’t been a ton of consistency to this point of the regular season for the Canucks, but...
Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’
It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats. Despite entering the game having put forth another embarrassing display, the Commanders left Sunday with another big win over and NFC contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
David Krejci Scores Game-Tying Goal In Record-Breaking Win
David Krejci was instrumental in the Boston Bruins’ history-making win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The forward potted the game-tying goal in the third period after video review overturned the initial on-ice call. Krejci has eight goals and 17 points so far this season. For more on Krejci,...
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook Making Strong Push For This Award
After ugly performances to kick off his 2022-23 season — and tenure overall — with the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Russell Westbrook has begun to flip the script and the oddsmakers have taken notice. In just the second game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook...
How Jacoby Brissett Was ‘Annoying As Hell’ With Patriots
Tom Brady will go toe-to-toe with one of his former understudies Sunday when the Buccaneers return to game action. Tampa Bay will try to extend its win streak to three at FirstEnergy Stadium, where Brady and company will square off with the Browns for a Week 11 matchup. Cleveland will be quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett, who spent the first season of his NFL career backing up the seven-time Super Bowl champion in New England.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jim Montgomery Has ‘No Bad News’ On Injured Bruins Players
The Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery had good news on the injured Boston players. Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic all are dealing with injuries, with Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger he underwent surgery on. The soonest the defenseman could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it sounds like he won’t be ready by then, but is getting very close to a return.
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Andrew Nembhard Will Miss his Fourth Straight vs. Clippers
The knee injury that has plagued Andrew Nembhard recently will keep him out again on Sunday. The shooting guard will miss his fourth straight outing as his Indiana Pacers travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Knee injury notwithstanding, Nembhard’s professional career is off to a decent start. The...
