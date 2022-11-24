Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Payton Pritchard is rising to the occasion for the Boston Celtics
While he has not gotten the run that he likely hoped for coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, Boston Celtics reserve combo guard Payton Pritchard has made the most of the floor time he has been given thus far. And the Oregon native’s effort and hustle have been a key part of winning games on days when the starters have not (or could not) have it going for them.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook Making Strong Push For This Award
After ugly performances to kick off his 2022-23 season — and tenure overall — with the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Russell Westbrook has begun to flip the script and the oddsmakers have taken notice. In just the second game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Highlights Defensive ‘Statement’ Vs. Kings
Thanks to a crucial late-game push, the Boston Celtics remained the most winningest team in the NBA following their 122-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics, while shaky for most of the third quarter, did just that for the better part of the...
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet Serve As Vital Spark For Celtics In Win
The Celtics were lifeless for much of the third quarter Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in Boston facing a six-point deficit near the end of the frame. Needing a spark, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who hadn’t yet played...
Why Brad Marchand Feels His Play Has Gone ‘Downhill’ Since Season Debut
Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand is his own toughest critic at the moment. Marchand, who got a late start to the campaign after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, offered a blunt assessment of his play following practice Saturday. He feels much hasn’t gone right for him on the ice since jumping into the lineup ahead of schedule on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings, a game in which the 34-year-old veteran scored twice and added an assist.
Kyrie Irving Attaches Big Label To Under-The-Radar Nets Player
The Brooklyn Nets boast “the best shooter in the world” on their bench. That’s what Kyrie Irving believes, at least. The first month-plus of the 2022-23 NBA season has seen the emergence of Yuta Watanabe, a 28-year-old forward who’s spent time with three franchises since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The George Washington product, who was the first Japanese-born player to earn an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship, has been a deadeye shooter from 3-point range and has carved out an important role for himself in Brooklyn.
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes
BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
Andrew Nembhard Will Miss his Fourth Straight vs. Clippers
The knee injury that has plagued Andrew Nembhard recently will keep him out again on Sunday. The shooting guard will miss his fourth straight outing as his Indiana Pacers travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Knee injury notwithstanding, Nembhard’s professional career is off to a decent start. The...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Thinks Payton Pritchard ‘Mastering’ This Skill
Payton Pritchard served as a vital spark for the Boston Celtics in Friday’s 122-104 win over the Sacramento Kings. Pritchard went into the game for the first time with 3:12 left in the third quarter along with Luke Kornet, and immediately made an impact. Pritchard’s energy was infectious not only for his teammates, but also for the crowd at TD Garden. The third-year guard ignited a 16-0 tear to end the frame as he knocked down a pair of free throws and drilled a 3-pointer during the run.
David Krejci Scores Game-Tying Goal In Record-Breaking Win
David Krejci was instrumental in the Boston Bruins’ history-making win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The forward potted the game-tying goal in the third period after video review overturned the initial on-ice call. Krejci has eight goals and 17 points so far this season. For more on Krejci,...
“It’s a common expression here” - Scot Pollard revealed the code the Sacramento Kings used for too much dribbling
As it turned out, every single player on "The Greatest Show on the Court" Kings was about team basketball.
Jim Montgomery Has ‘No Bad News’ On Injured Bruins Players
The Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery had good news on the injured Boston players. Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic all are dealing with injuries, with Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger he underwent surgery on. The soonest the defenseman could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it sounds like he won’t be ready by then, but is getting very close to a return.
Jacoby Brissett Channel’s Inner Tom Brady Following Browns Win
Jacoby Brissett may not be sticking around as starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but he sure did leave a memorable impression in what will likely be his last start for the foreseeable future. Deshaun Watson, who the Browns traded for then signed to a five-year, $230 million contract this...
Dansby Swanson To Red Sox? Case For (And Against) Underrated Shortstop
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Crazy Stat Illustrates Just How Good Rhamondre Stevenson Has Been For Patriots
Is Rhamondre Stevenson having the best season for a running back in Patriots history?. Well, it would depend on how you define “best.” Corey Dillon owns New England’s single-season rushing record with 1,635 yards while LeGarrette Blount has the most rushing touchdowns in a single campaign with 18. Stevenson likely won’t reach either of those marks.
