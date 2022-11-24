ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team

The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Why Brad Marchand Feels His Play Has Gone ‘Downhill’ Since Season Debut

Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand is his own toughest critic at the moment. Marchand, who got a late start to the campaign after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, offered a blunt assessment of his play following practice Saturday. He feels much hasn’t gone right for him on the ice since jumping into the lineup ahead of schedule on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings, a game in which the 34-year-old veteran scored twice and added an assist.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kyrie Irving Attaches Big Label To Under-The-Radar Nets Player

The Brooklyn Nets boast “the best shooter in the world” on their bench. That’s what Kyrie Irving believes, at least. The first month-plus of the 2022-23 NBA season has seen the emergence of Yuta Watanabe, a 28-year-old forward who’s spent time with three franchises since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The George Washington product, who was the first Japanese-born player to earn an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship, has been a deadeye shooter from 3-point range and has carved out an important role for himself in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Andrew Nembhard Will Miss his Fourth Straight vs. Clippers

The knee injury that has plagued Andrew Nembhard recently will keep him out again on Sunday. The shooting guard will miss his fourth straight outing as his Indiana Pacers travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Knee injury notwithstanding, Nembhard’s professional career is off to a decent start. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Thinks Payton Pritchard ‘Mastering’ This Skill

Payton Pritchard served as a vital spark for the Boston Celtics in Friday’s 122-104 win over the Sacramento Kings. Pritchard went into the game for the first time with 3:12 left in the third quarter along with Luke Kornet, and immediately made an impact. Pritchard’s energy was infectious not only for his teammates, but also for the crowd at TD Garden. The third-year guard ignited a 16-0 tear to end the frame as he knocked down a pair of free throws and drilled a 3-pointer during the run.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Krejci Scores Game-Tying Goal In Record-Breaking Win

David Krejci was instrumental in the Boston Bruins’ history-making win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The forward potted the game-tying goal in the third period after video review overturned the initial on-ice call. Krejci has eight goals and 17 points so far this season. For more on Krejci,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Has ‘No Bad News’ On Injured Bruins Players

The Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery had good news on the injured Boston players. Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic all are dealing with injuries, with Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger he underwent surgery on. The soonest the defenseman could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it sounds like he won’t be ready by then, but is getting very close to a return.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jacoby Brissett Channel’s Inner Tom Brady Following Browns Win

Jacoby Brissett may not be sticking around as starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but he sure did leave a memorable impression in what will likely be his last start for the foreseeable future. Deshaun Watson, who the Browns traded for then signed to a five-year, $230 million contract this...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Crazy Stat Illustrates Just How Good Rhamondre Stevenson Has Been For Patriots

Is Rhamondre Stevenson having the best season for a running back in Patriots history?. Well, it would depend on how you define “best.” Corey Dillon owns New England’s single-season rushing record with 1,635 yards while LeGarrette Blount has the most rushing touchdowns in a single campaign with 18. Stevenson likely won’t reach either of those marks.
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
